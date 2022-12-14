There were two more Portuguese appointments in Brazilian football on Thursday, most notably with Vítor Pereira confirmed as new boss of South American champions Flamengo.

Pereira arrives at Mengão amid controversy, having left top-flight rivals Corinthians just a few weeks ago citing family commitments. Meanwhile, Coritiba announced former Benfica B coach António Oliveira has taken the reigns for what will be his third job in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

There were already five Luso coaches in place ahead of the upcoming 2023 campaign, led by champions Palmeiras under the watch of Abel Ferreira. Luís Castro remains at the helm of Botafogo, while recent arrivals Renato Paiva (Bahia), Pedro Caixinha (RB Bragantino) and Ivo Vieira (Cuiabá) boosted the numbers.

The biggest appointment is the long-awaited announcement that ex-Porto boss Vítor Pereira will take charge of Flamengo on a two-year contract. The deal was made official on Tuesday morning, following weeks of speculation after Pereira had left fellow Brazilian giants Corinthians at the end of the season in November.

Pereira walked away from his job with the Sao Paulo club citing family reasons, specifically the ill-health of his mother-in-law as cause for him to step away from management in Brazil. Just a few weeks later, however, the 54-year-old now takes over Flamengo, hoping to replicate the success of countryman Jorge Jesus in 2019.

"I'm very sad, I really wanted to continue this project, but there's no possibility,” Pereira said in November as his exit was made public. “I'm not going to any club; I'm not going anywhere. I'm going home, I have to help balance the process of the illness of my mother-in-law, who is living in my house, so I have to go back there.”

Flamengo have turned to a Portuguese coach for the second time in hoping to repeat the success of Jesus. Their previous appointment almost a year ago was similarly controversial, when Paulo Sousa surprised many by walking out of his job with Poland to head to Rio de Janeiro. Sousa was sacked less than six months into his tenure with Flamengo.

Later on Tuesday, Coritiba confirmed the hiring of António Oliveira, who becomes the first European coach in the club’s history. Oliveira, who is the son of Benfica legend Toni, left Cuiabá at the end of the season after successfully guiding them to safety in Serie A. The 40-year-old reportedly turned down a contract extension with Cuiabá, as well as an approach from Vasco da Gama, in order to join Coritiba.

"I am very happy to have received the offer and for the opportunity to lead one of the greatest teams in Brazilian football,” Oliveira said. “Now it is time to plan, evaluate and work so that we can all together fulfil Coritiba's objectives.”

Pre-season training for most Brazilian clubs will commence during the first few days of January. The regional state championships begin shortly thereafter, ahead of the new 2023 Brasileirão getting underway in mid-April.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9