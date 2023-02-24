The latest edition of João Cancelo’s interview with O Jogo threw up some interesting quotes on Friday. The Portugal full-back recently joined Bayern Munich on loan from Manchester City, but Cancelo is clear that he has left behind a special team in England and teased a possible return.

Cancelo spoke to the Portuguese newspaper earlier this week, clarifying that there was no fallout between him and Pep Guardiola leading to his departure. Despite a strong start to life in Germany, Cancelo has hinted that he could head back to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, describing City as the best squad he has been a part of.

“Will I still celebrate an English title with City? I hope so,” Cancelo said. “I created a second family there. Bernardo [Silva] has become one of my best friends, he is the person I miss the most there. He was my psychologist. When something didn't go so well, he was the one to talk to.

“Rúben too, but my relationship with Bernardo is actually very good, even on the field, we had a great connection when we played on the same side. He is a person that I will take with me for the rest of my life. Of course, in England I'm rooting for them and I hope they win so that at the end of the season I can be celebrating a title in England and another in Germany.

“When adapting to a club, when we find players who speak our language, this is an important factor and helps. Rúben was a little further away from us because he only wants to go to the gym (laughs). Not me and Bernardo, we played a lot of games in the locker room.

“City's group is spectacular, it's the best I've ever worked in, both as a group and personally. I created great friendships. Mahrez is a great friend of mine, not a day goes by that he doesn't call me. Grealish is a spectacular person. Nathan is one of the best people I've met in football.

“A spectacular group, I would go to training with great enthusiasm. Everything in life has an end. But at the end of the season I might even return, you never know.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9