Abel Ferreira: the Portuguese set to become the world’s best-paid coach?

23 November 2023

Portuguese boss Abel Ferreira is expected to quit his role with Palmeiras next month at the conclusion of the Brasileirão season, in order to take a lucrative offer from Qatar.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Abel has received what they describe as an “irrefutable” proposal from Al Sadd which will make him the highest paid manager in world football in 2024.

Palmeiras are currently in a battle to defend their Brazilian title as the Campeonato Brasileiro heads into the final few matches. Abel’s time with Verdão has been littered with trophies, including last year’s Brazilian crown as well as back-to-back Copa Libertadores titles as Palmeiras conquered the continent twice.

According to the report in Sport, talks between Abel and Al Sadd are at an advanced stage and a deal should be finalised after Palmeiras wrap up their season in early December. Once concluded, the agreement would see Abel surpass the likes of Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola to become the best-paid manager in the world.

The paper describes the terms offered by Al Sadd, who were coached by Barcelona legend Xavi between 2019-2021, as the “chance of a lifetime financially, irrefutable” as the Qatari club are determined to “break the bank” to achieve their objective.

Palmeiras are one point clear at the top of the Brazilian league ahead of Botafogo, who have a game in-hand but are woefully out of form. Just last month Abel suggested he was close to quitting his role due to the excessive demands of Brazil’s gruelling fixture schedule.

By @SeanGillen9