Fábio Carvalho’s pre-season form impresses new Liverpool boss Slot – report

08 August 2024

Portuguese Fábio Carvalho has long been tipped for a move away from English powerhouses Liverpool, but the form of the midfielder during the club’s impressive pre-season has reportedly raised the possibility of him continuing at Anfield.

Goals by Carvalho against Arsenal and Manchester United on the Reds’ tour of the United States have helped new manager Arne Slot record three straight victories in the build-up to the new campaign. Carvalho has started all three matches, with reports indicating his future may be reassessed as a result.

Carvalho joined Liverpool two years ago from Fulham, but has largely struggled to make an impact on Merseyside. The first half of last season was an unsuccessful loan spell in Germany with RB Leipzig, before Carvalho re-found his form with an impressive stint in the Championship at Hull City from January onwards.

When Carvalho rejoined Liverpool for pre-season training, many anticipated the club attempting to find a buyer for the Portugal U21 international. However, the Lisbon native has started all three victories over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United, scoring in the latter two clashes against Premier League opposition.

Fabio Carvalho vs Arsenal 24/25



Carvalho is believed to be keen on securing first-team football for the upcoming season, meaning he would require more opportunities to consider staying put. He recently told reporters: "Every footballer wants to be playing week in and week out and I feel I got the best of myself when I was there [at Hull] and playing.

"That's the target, to stay here. I'm just having fun and enjoying the time that I'm here, and learning a lot of new things. That's the most important thing."

According to the Athletic, whilst Liverpool have not ruled out selling the Portuguese, they refused Southampton’s offer of over €17m last week. “Newly-appointed Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been hugely impressed with the forward throughout pre-season and anticipates utilising him in 2024-05, unless a suitable proposal arrives,” states the outlet.

At just 21 years old, Carvalho has three years left on his deal at Anfield and therefore has plenty of time to consider his longer-term future. It remains to be seen whether his pre-season form will invite higher offers, or lead to another chance at making the grade under Slot in the post Jurgen Klopp era.

By @SeanGillen9