“I just want to play football now” - Fábio Carvalho completes Brentford move

12 August 2024

Portuguese midfielder Fábio Carvalho has signed for English Premier League club Brentford on a permanent transfer from Liverpool.

Carvalho heads back to west London, where he made his name at Fulham, on a five-year contract for a reported fee of €32m. Liverpool are believed to have a 17.5% sell-on fee due after any future move.

Having spent last season out on loan at RB Leipzig in Germany and Hull City in the Championship, Carvalho was back at Anfield for Liverpool’s pre season. His performances on the Reds’ tour of the United States raised the possibility of him staying at Liverpool, but instead the positive spell has helped secure a full transfer to a top-flight club.

Southampton are believed to have had a much lower bid rejected earlier this month, while there was interest from the biggest clubs in the Championship for another loan. However, having impressed with goals against Arsenal and Manchester United in friendly matches, Carvalho’s stock had risen enough to convince the Bees to tempt Liverpool into a full sale.

"It feels amazing, I'm so excited to be here. I've had a really warm welcome and I can’t thank everyone who has been involved in making this happen enough,” Carvalho said upon his unveiling on Monday evening.

"I just want to play football now and to do that in the best league in the world. As a player, you want to go somewhere where you’re wanted and somewhere where you’re loved - that's why I'm here. You want to be part of a family, part of a structure, and that's what Brentford is about. I'm just so happy to be here.

Fábio Carvalho confirmed by Brentford. We’ll see what he’s made of as a weekly starter in the Premier League this season.



pic.twitter.com/VzvFnFEHhT — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) August 12, 2024

"I’ve watched a lot of Brentford, especially when they played against teams in the top six: they always put in a fight and that's exactly what you want to see. When I was on the bench for Liverpool for the away game two seasons ago [the 3-1 win], Brentford were all over us!

"But I’ve been keeping an eye out for Brentford; my dad watched the Benfica [pre-season] game because he’s a massive Benfica supporter and said, ‘Look, Brentford have got a good team!’

"I had a decent pre-season, played a few games, scored a few goals, which is what it's about. For me, I know myself and I play better when I'm playing consistently and that's what it's all about.

"As a footballer, you're going to be able to gain confidence from playing regularly - and I'm already looking to score on Sunday!"

By @SeanGillen9