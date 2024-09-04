Featured

Portuguese Abroad transfers: From France to Japan, Jota, Gonçalo Paciência, Danilo Pereira, Podence, Fábio Silva lead the way as Luso players head for new adventures

04 September 2024

The end of the transfer window inevitably brings a flurry of late activity in the market, and Portuguese footballers are typically well represented as they take on new challenges abroad.

While the likes of João Cancelo and João Félix dominated much of the coverage with their moves to Saudi Arabia and England respectively, @SeanGillen9 takes a look at the full rundown of all the Portuguese who switched clubs during the last few weeks of the window.

Danilo, Podence, João Costa join Saudi contingent

One of the last deals of the summer saw veteran Portuguese Danilo Pereira leave Paris Saint-Germain to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in a reported €5m switch. The move ended a four-year stay in the French capital, where Danilo made himself somewhat of a cult hero among sections of the PSG fanbase.

Danilo had not appeared so far this season under Luis Enrique, leading to a sense he no longer featured in the Spaniard’s plans at the Parc des Princes. Given the presence of renowned defensive midfielders Fabinho and N’Golo Kante in the Al-Ittihad ranks, it appears likely Danilo will be deployed in a defensive role at his new club.

Also taking the Saudi options was fellow Seleção international Daniel Podence, who left Wolverhampton Wanderers for Vítor Pereira’s Al-Shabab. Unlike Danilo, the diminutive winger had started Wolves’ recent League Cup win over Burnley and was brought on as a substitute in their Premier League matches against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Yet there was always a sense Podence would leave for a more guaranteed starting spot, especially given his highly successful loan spell with Olympiacos last term, which ended with winning the Europa Conference League. Al-Shabab have also reportedly paid a fee in the region of €5m for Podence.

At a very different stage of his career, Portuguese U19 international João Costa has left Italians Roma for a big-money move to Al-Effitaq. The attacker was born in Brazil and developed in the ranks at Palmeiras and Corinthians, before moving to Italy at the age of just 16. Costa has been handed minimal game time so far in the Italian capital, but Al-Effitaq nevertheless have paid €9m to sign the 19-year-old.

Jota takes Rennes option, Reims sign Aurélio Buta

Heading out of the Saudi Pro League is forward Jota, after a turbulent spell in the Middle East. The former Benfica man arrived at defending champions Al-Ittihad last summer after a sensational stint in Scotland with Celtic, but his time in Saudi Arabia was complicated by registration issues.

Now 25, Jota found himself keen on a move back to Europe this summer and was tipped for a switch to the Premier League, with West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur mentioned. However, Jota has ultimately taken on the challenge of French football with a move to Rennes, who have paid €8m to sign him on a three-year contract.

“I’m really happy to be here, to be part of an ambitious project with talented players,” Jota said upon his arrival. “It was a fantastic opportunity for me. The club has done very well in recent seasons, and we're all going to fight together to get Stade Rennais back to the top of the table. I'm coming here with a lot of ambition.”

Defender Aurélio Buta will join Jota in Ligue 1 after signing for Reims from Eintracht Frankfurt. Buta, who signed on loan, has already made his debut for Reims, registering an assist as his new club beat Jota’s Rennes 2-1 at the weekend.

Gonçalo Paciência signs for Japan leaders

A highly intriguing move sees Gonçalo Paciência join Japanese league leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima on a free transfer. Paciência still had a year left to run on his deal with Spanish side Celta Vigo, but has been allowed to make the permanent move to Japan with Sanfrecce, who are top of the J-league on goal difference with nine matches left.

“I am happy and motivated for this new challenge in my life,” the striker told Japanese media. “I will do my best with respect and professionalism as a member of Sanfrecce Hiroshima. I look forward to meeting all the fans and supporters and I can't wait to wear the kit with the team's emblem in the new stadium.



“I will also fight and work hard for the team's goals! This is where I wanted to come from the beginning, and I felt that this is a team where I can fight, just like what I have built in my career so far. I would like to thank Coach Michael Skibbe and Coach Sehat Oumar for leading me to this great club. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and staff.”

Fábio Silva, Dário Essugo head to Spain with Las Palmas, Chiquinho joins Mallorca

Canary Islands outfit Las Palmas will be an interesting side to follow from a Portuguese perspective in Spain’s La Liga. Los Amarillos completed a double-swoop on Luso talent right at the end of the window, agreeing loan deals for two prominent youngsters in striker Fábio Silva and midfielder Dário Essugo.

Silva, 22, joins from Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he had been frozen out ahead of the new campaign, while 19-year-old Essugo arrives from Sporting having gained experience last season with a temporary spell at Chaves, where he impressed at times in a poor side. Las Palmas will not have an option to buy on either deal.

Both players have been called up to the Portugal U-21 squad for the Euro 2025 qualifier against Croatia next week. Las Palmes are winless from their opening four matches in La Liga, although they have secured home draws against Sevilla as well as European champions Real Madrid.

Another Portuguese landing in Spain is Chiquinho, following a switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Mallorca. The winger heads to La Liga on loan, with Mallorca having an option to make the deal permanent.

Forbs the latest Portuguese at Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers added to their Portuguese contingent with the signing of young forward Carlos Forbs on loan from Ajax, which according to the English club is a move that has been a year in the making. Wolves will be obliged to make the transfer permanent should certain clauses be met during the season.

Forbs was a highly-rated youth player with Manchester City before making the move to Amsterdam last summer, after which he struggled to make an impression in the Eredivisie. According to Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs, the Midlands side were keen to bring the Sintra-born wideman to Molineux last summer.

“It’s one we’ve been looking at over the summer,” said Hobbs. “The player’s always been keen to come here. So, he's always been a bit excited about the project. Probably one that, after maybe getting priced out of a few other moves, that with his availability being now, we had the opportunity to maybe take advantage of that.

“When he was at Man City, before Ajax, he was a player we wanted to sign that summer, but Ajax could pay more money than us. This has actually been a year in the making really. Obviously, coming through the City academy, he has a great education and is homegrown.

“He was one we definitely wanted to try and do last summer, and then Ajax made a great offer for him and he got a great move to a huge club, and now we get the opportunity to bring him in. So, maybe it's just a year delayed.”

Rony Lopes, Miguel Crespo seal Turkish moves

Rony Lopes was on the move again this summer, making it seven clubs in the space of around five years for the Portugal international. Lopes was at Braga last term but has made the switch to Turkish football by signing a two-year deal at Alanyaspor. Lopes joins former Paços de Ferreira defender Nuno Lima in southern Türkiye.

Also moving back to the Super Lig is Miguel Crespo, who has signed for Istanbul Basaksehir from Fenerbahçe. Crespo spent the second half of last season on-loan with Rayo Vallecano in Spain, helping the Madrid side narrowly avoid relegation from La Liga.

Hernâni, Tiago Dantas make Croatia move

Croatian side NK Osijek pulled off an intriguing double-swoop on Portuguese talent by bringing in veteran forward Hernâni Fortes and youngster Tiago Dantas. Hernâni arrived from Saudi Arabia, where he had been playing for second-tier club Al-Najma, while the once highly-rated Dantas ends his long association with Benfica.

“Yes, I have a lot of experience, but this is a new step for me and I want to continue playing with quality,” said Hernâni. “I have played for good and big clubs, and now I am happy because I believe I will enjoy playing in Croatia. I will try to help the team to be the best it can be, that is what I hope for here. And as for winning titles in Portugal and Greece, it was certainly a great experience for me personally.”

Meanwhile Dantas added: “I think this club is currently a very good choice for my career, exactly what I need at the moment. What I have found here in terms of training conditions and the entire Opus Arena complex is excellent and of the highest European standard. I prefer to play as a number eight, in the youth team I was often number ten, and recently I have played as a number six, that is, the last midfielder. So, nothing in midfield is strange to me.

Marcos Paulo makes Belgium move

One move which serves as a cautionary tale relating to young players is Marcos Paulo’s loan switch from Atletico Madrid to RWD Molenbeek in Belgium’s second tier. Born in Brazil and emerging through the academy of current South American champions Fluminense, Marcos Paulo was tipped for a big future in 2021 when he signed for Atletico Madrid.

However, since then the forward has endured uneventful loan spells with Famalicão and Mirandes in Spain, as well as a stint back in Brazil at Sao Paulo. Now 23, Marcos Paulo makes the loan move to RWD Molenbeek, who are owned by American businessman John Textor, leading shareholders of Crystal Palace, Lyon and Botafogo.

Portuguese abroad transfers in latter stage of the window:

Fábio Cardoso, FC Porto (Portugal) to Al Ain (UAE) loan

Rony Lopes, Braga (Portugal) to Alanyaspor (Türkiye)

Miguel Crespo, Fenerbahce (Türkiye) to Istanbul Basaksehir (Türkiye)

Mateus Fernandes, Sporting (Portugal) to Southampton (England)

Diogo Amaro, Académica OAF (Portugal) to Al Rayyan (Qatar)

João Félix, Atletico Madrid (Spain) to Chelsea (England)

Paulo Henrique, Santa Clara (Portugal) to Radomiak Radom (Poland)

Tiago Araújo, Estoril (Portugal) to Gent (Belgium)

Rui Patrício, free agent to Atalanta (Italy)

Francisco Conceição, FC Porto (Portugal) to Juventus (Italy)

João Cancelo, Manchester City (England) to Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Jota, Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) to Rennes (France)

Tiago Dantas, Benfica (Portugal) to NK Osijek (Croatia)

Hernâni Fortes, Al-Najma (Saudi Arabia) to NK Osijek (Croatia)

Marcos Paulo, Atletico Madrid (Spain) to RWD Molenbeek (Belgium) loan

Aurélio Buta, Frankfurt (Germany) to Reims (France) loan

Gonçalo Esteves, Udinese (Italy) to Yverdon (Switzerland)

Jair Tavares, Hibernian (Scotland) to Motherwell (Scotland) loan

Romário Baró, FC Porto (Portugal) to FC Basel (Switzerland) loan

Fábio Silva, Wolverhampton Wanderers (England) to Las Palmas (Spain) loan

Dário Essugo, Sporting (Portugal) to Las Palmas (Spain) loan

Chiquinho, Wolverhampton Wanders (England) to Mallorca (Spain) loan

Carlos Forbs, Ajax (Netherlands) to Wolverhampton Wanderers (England) loan

Danilo Pereira, Paris Saint-Germain (France) to Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)

João Costa, Roma (Italy) to Al-Effitaq (Saudi Arabia)

Daniel Podence, Wolves (England) to Al-Shabab (Saudi Arabia)

Domingos Quina, Udinese (Italy) to Pafos FC (Cyprus) loan

João Mário, Benfica (Portugal) to Besiktas (Türkiye)

By @SeanGillen9