Rúben Amorim: The right man at the right time for Manchester United?

20 November 2024

There was a sense of weariness among sections of the Manchester United fanbase when Erik ten Hag was sacked last month, the Dutchman the latest manager to start brightly at Old Trafford only to depart amid the usual chaos and wretched results.

Just days later Rúben Amorim was secured as replacement, with the outgoing Sporting man’s charisma and striking positivity already lifting the spirits at a club which has become used to trying and failing to emerge from its long-term slumber.

Portugal’s latest managerial export leaves with some fearful about his decision to accept the poisoned chalice of the United dugout, but most hopeful that the 39-year-old is the right man to once again make the Theatre of Dreams a place of pride and excellence. We state the case for Amorim being the right man at the right time for United.

Differences to Ten Hag

Some of the more cynical observers in the industry have proposed that Amorim arrives with an almost identical esteem and promise to that which accompanied Ten Hag in 2022, when he was plucked from Ajax having overseen a period of uninterrupted success in the Netherlands. The accomplishments of each manager, they argue, are well-matched given the similar statuses of the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga.

However, the context of the achievements of Ten Hag and Amorim have lacked full context in some quarters. Whilst Ajax are undoubtedly the number 1 force in Dutch football, wielding a glamour, budget and history their rivals are unable to proffer, Sporting have spent much of the last few decades playing the role of also-rans in Portuguese football.

The Lions were a tremendous force in the middle part of the 20th century, particularly the 1940s and ‘50s, but by the 1990s the green and white side of Lisbon had begun to familiarise themselves with a role of 3rd-in-line behind the powers of city rivals Benfica and the increasingly dominant FC Porto.

Not only did Amorim end Sporting’s 19-year wait for the Portuguese title in 2021, he did so having arrived into total disarray at Alvalade. From the infamous Alcochete training ground incident in 2018, which saw masked fans storm the complex and attack the players, to an abandonment of the commitment to their world-famous academy, Sporting were in a desperate state ahead of Amorim’s tenure.

Ten Hag’s Ajax enchanted Europe with their performances in the Champions League, but there is no doubt it was a special generation of players, many of whom have proceeded to represent some of the continent’s biggest clubs. Sporting, meanwhile, ended their title drought in Amorim’s first full season with a squad few would argue matched their competitors on paper.

In terms of personality, Amorim should breathe new life into Old Trafford. Former FC Porto striker Benni McCarthy, who spent two years on the coaching staff at Carrington before leaving in the summer, recently suggested that whilst Ten Hag’s grasp of the science of football was of a high level, there was a possible shortcoming in his communication and ability to provoke enthusiasm in his players.

If Ten Hag was seen as somewhat cold and detached at times, the videos of Amorim’s arrival at United’s training ground on Monday depicted a man clearly intent on spreading a warmth and collective enjoyment as he began work. The bond created between Amorim and his players is revered as one of his strongest assets and it feels almost a guarantee that the United players will enjoy a closer relationship with their manager, whose command of English is already impressing.

During his first official club interview, Amorim referenced the “key point” of “defending my players all the time.” Intriguingly, Bruno Fernandes highlighted Amorim’s tendency to protect his players at press conferences when appraising the appointment, a point which would certainly not have been directed at the departing Dutchman, but perhaps touched on an area that was lacking.

Ten Hag had also become associated with curious approaches to his media duties, often perceived to overrate performances to an extent which made him insincere at best and delusional at worst. In stark contrast, Amorim responded to a question about Sporting’s stunning 4-1 victory over Manchester City by admitting his team had been fortunate.

A new United

If Amorim represents a fresh approach, it is probably even more significant that he is arriving at a new Manchester United. The takeover of the football department in February by new minority shareholder Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS has seen wholesale changes already. An entirely new off-field football structure has been recruited, while the training ground is under development and plans for a new stadium - or major renovation of Old Trafford - have been initiated.

The appointment of Amorim was driven by new CEO Omar Berrada, who was poached from the Manchester City hierarchy in the summer. He is supported by new Director of Football Dan Ashworth, acquired from Newcastle United, as well as Technical Director Jason Wilcox who arrived from Southampton with an impressive history of work at Man City’s academy.

When asked why he chose to accept United’s offer, Amorim said “Everyone knows Manchester United, but I felt a connection with the people in the club and that is very important for me, because I want to work with people I like.” According to well-placed sources, United first made contact just a few days before Ten Hag’s removal, and the deal was sealed with impressive efficiency.

United’s decline since Alex Ferguson’s 2013 retirement has increasingly been blamed on a lack of competence and direction off the field. The deeply unpopular majority shareholders, the Glazer family, spent much of the last ten years prioritising their financial interests over sporting competence, leading to widespread neglect of leadership, discipline and organisation. Under Ratcliffe – Britain’s richest man and a locally-raised United supporter – there is a sense of a more determined, ambitious and coherent United.

Academy primed for Amorim

When Amorim arrived at Sporting, he set about revitalising the pathway from the academy to the first team. As a result, 27 players from Alcochete made their senior debuts under his guidance, with the likes of Eduardo Quaresma, Daniel Bragança and Gonçalo Inácio becoming leaders of the current team, while Geovany Quenda recently earned a Portugal call-up at the tender age of 17 and Nuno Mendes has gone onto superstardom with Paris Saint-Germain.

United have long prided themselves on being a club dedicated to giving young players opportunities and the ethos is deeply important to the supporters. While there are academy graduates in the first team in the shape of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, it’s the next wave of talent which has many inside the club talking.

United’s under-18s side have been breaking records for fun. Under the guidance of exciting academy coach Adam Lawrence, the team took home three trophies last season, winning the Premier League North title and the Premier League Cup, before securing the Premier League u18 title by beating Chelsea in the final at Stamford Bridge.

There is a sense that United have a very special crop of talent in the 16-17 age bracket, many of whom are well ahead in their development. The club supplemented the wealth of riches by snaring 16-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin from rivals Arsenal in the summer, adding the Dane to their pool of promising youngsters.

A United finally ready for change

United have employed a wide-ranging contingent of managers in the hope of filling the void left by Ferguson. Dutchmen Louis van Gaal and Ten Hag tried to change the football; José Mourinho tried to change the culture. David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were options leaning more into a sense of maintaining aspects of the Ferguson dynasty; the United fans understandably still attached to an era which defined a generation.

However, it feels the prolonged malaise featuring over a decade without a realistic title challenge, leaves the club primed for revolution on the field. When Van Gaal attempted to overhaul the stylistic values associated with the club’s history and instil a more modern focus on positional play, the ensuing struggles to convince players and supporters led to performances so monotonous that the famously-loyal United fanbase resented the Dutchman.

United fans of all generations grew up on a simple yet exhilarating playing style, with traditional wide players synonymous with the ethics of the approach. Ten years ago, the idea of an outsider advocating three central defenders, wing-backs and two number 10s would likely have elicited suspicion. Now, those on the Old Trafford terraces yearn for any ingenuity with the potential to launch serious opposition to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

How will Amorim play this season?

Amorim has hinted that he will transfer his 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 system to Manchester, while sources close to negotiations suggest he has intimated the same to his superiors. However, answering a question on the subject last week, Amorim insisted the focus will be more on installing a set of principles.

“A lot of people now talk about the 3-4-3 and the 4-3-3 and all that stuff. The most important thing is to create the principles, the identity and the character that we had in the past. So since day one, we will start with our identity. We are going to prepare the games, but we will focus a lot on our game model: how to play, how to press, these small things, small details. You cannot go 100 per cent on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity.”

An intriguing aspect is how proactive the team will be. Much coverage of Sporting in the British media has focused on their dominant playing style in Portugal in recent times, but had you asked the question about Amorim’s tactical approach a few years ago the perception would have been different. His first iteration at Sporting was far more pragmatic – at that stage, Amorim could justifiably have been described as a cautious manager.

Whether his plan for United involves a similarly careful and measured build is hard to predict. After Sporting’s victory over Manchester City, Amorim said that United cannot play like Sporting. For those who merely glanced at the headline, they may have inferred that Amorim was casting doubt on the adaptability of his players. Quite the contrary – he was suggesting United could not play as reactively as Sporting did on the night.

Are the players up to the task?

“Intensity, intensity, intensity!” are the words Amorim reportedly emphasised to the United board during discussions about how his revamp would take shape. Many will argue it’s easier said than done. Ten Hag spoke often of wanting more intensity. When Ralph Rangnick took over as interim in late 2021 with the reputation as the father of Gegenpressing, the German saw around 45 minutes of heightened vigour before many players reverted to indifference.

However, whilst Ten Hag may have left United in the shameful depths of 14th place in the Premier League, there was a slight difference in the way the team had presented itself across the opening weeks of the season. It seems laughable given the league position, but this time there wasn’t as much of a sense of players downing tools or showing a lack of desire. Perhaps the most damning inditement of Ten Hag was that his players were still trying, but appeared so short on confidence, identity and conviction.

There was also some bad luck. United were hugely unfortunate with a disallowed goal which could have won a match at Brighton they subsequently lost; Bruno Fernandes’ red card ahead of half time during defeat to Spurs was later overturned; United also wasted ample chances at Crystal Palace and West Ham, both of which should have been won but yielded just one point between them.

But having been somewhat fortune to keep his job following an 8th place finish last term, a season of underperformance he mitigated by citing injury, Ten Hag simply could not afford the excuse of bad luck in perpetuity. Several players offered their public sympathies to the outgoing manager. Others didn’t. But there is a sense that Amorim inherits a group better primed to improve results than many outsiders may consider.

Starting at the back end of the pitch, United look a good match. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is one of the best distributors of the ball in his position in Europe and has settled into his role following a move from Inter last summer. Lisandro Martinez offers tenacity and quality on the ball on the left of a back three, while another summer recruit Mathias de Ligt has impressive leadership qualities. Lenny Yoro, the teenager signed from Lille in the summer, is arguably the most highly-rated young defender in Europe. With experienced stoppers Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof in reserve, the options are plentiful.

In midfield, Amorim’s former charge at Sporting, Manuel Ugarte, offers a younger alternative to legendary Brazilian Casemiro in the defensive side of the duo. Kobbie Mainoo, 19, is a jewel in United’s crown and his cool temperament, resistance to pressure and ball progression are in rare quantity for a player his age. Christian Eriksen offers a more experienced alternative, but there is an argument that United's midfield lacks aggression and legs outside of Ugarte.

It could be argued that none of United’s full-backs are perfect fits for performing a wing-back role to the highest degree possible. Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Noussair Mazraoui are all comfortable in possession, but the ability to be incisive and penetrative in the final third as the primary wide attacker is yet to be established in all cases. Dalot's athleticism may give him an early advantage if he can become more consistent in his attacking output.

United’s long-standing problem with scoring goals will come under the spotlight with a new approach under Amorim. For the roles undertaken by the creative duo behind the striker, Bruno Fernandes will surely be installed as a first choice. Amad Diallo and Mason Mount are natural prospects for dovetailing with Bruno. In the striker role, there will likely be experiments with the enigmatic Marcus Rashford, while the athletic young Dane Rasmus Hojlund is a potential project for Amorim.

Who could thrive?

Hopefully everyone, but let’s narrow it down to three players. Many Manchester United fans are excited about Amad Diallo’s prospects under Amorim. The Ivorian has two goals and one assist from his final couple of outings under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. A left-footed wide player with excellent close control and temperament, Amad did not always convince Ten Hag, but is regarded by many as untapped potential waiting to explode. He could replicate Francisco Trincão’s role in Sporting’s recent success.

Kobbie Mainoo is only a teenager, but has been practically an ever-present since making his full debut a year ago with a stylish performance against Everton at Goodison Park. Similar in some respects to former Sporting man Matheus Nunes, Mainoo’s ceiling is limitless. As a kid from the academy, he is adored by United fans and seen as a potential fixture in the midfield for the next decade.

Similarly, Lenny Yoro is a prospect Amorim will have a particular focus on. According to well-placed sources, Amorim and his staff are already enchanted by the Frenchman, who turned 19 earlier this month. A tall, quick centre-back with outstanding natural instincts for defending, United committed significant financial resources to beat Real Madrid to Yoro’s signature in the summer.

Who could struggle?

Amorim’s penchant for intensity and energy has led plenty to conclude that ageing and physically declining players such as Casemiro and Harry Maguire are destined to struggle. But both men have shown resilience to being questioned during their time at United and it’s easy to envisage Amorim being keen to harness their experience.

Marcus Rashford is a constant source of discussion within the fanbase and the general media in Britain. Having burst from the academy into the first team with a flurry of goals at the age of 18, Rashford is now 27 and finds himself a player who divides opinion. His pace, strength, ball-striking abilities and tendency to score in big games still render him an intimidating prospect for opponents, but Rashford draws criticism for his disengaged body language and inconsistent goalscoring.

Ten Hag was an ardent supporter of Rashford in press conferences, but there was always frustration with the forward’s lack of intensity and unreliable form in front of goal. Rashford terrorised Porto in the first half at Estádio do Dragão earlier this season but was removed at the break over his failure to carry out team instructions.

Initially making his breakthrough as a centre-forward, Rashford has spent much of his career as a left-sided forward, with an emphasis on capitalising on counter-attacking or driving at defenders or the byline from the left, often neglecting defensive duties. It’s tended to be a quite one-dimensional role that doesn’t transition ideally to Amorim’s set-up, meaning a return to the no9 position is a more likely route to success under the Portuguese.

Similarly, youngster Alejandro Garnacho faces a struggle to find an ideal fit in the new set-up. The Argentine is a precocious prospect but having been deployed by Ten Hag in a high attacking position with little duty to track back, Garnacho will have to become more disciplined in holding defensive shape to convince in the most obvious fit of a wing-back role, while he lacks the creativity for the no10 positions and the physicality for the no9.

Possible first choice XV of the season?

Amorim’s busy first month:

Ipswich (a) Premier League. Sunday 24th November

Bodo/Glimt (h) Europa League. Thursday 28th November.

Everton (h) Premier League. Sunday 1st December

Arsenal (a) Premier League. Wednesday 4th December

Nottingham Forest (h) Premier League Saturday 7th December

Viktoria Plzen (a) Europa League. Thursday 12th December

Manchester City (a) Premier League. Sunday 15th December

Tottenham Hotspur (a) League Cup. Thursday 19th December

Bournemouth (h) Premier League. Sunday 22nd December.

By @SeanGillen9