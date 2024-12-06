Featured

Milan boss Fonseca not satisfied with Leão upturn in form: “He must demand even more”

06 December 2024

Rafael Leão is in fine form of late, scoring five goals in his last seven appearances for AC Milan and Portugal. However, given Leão’s record of patchy spells of bright performances, many are yet to be convinced the Seleção man has turned a corner in his battle to achieve consistency.

Former Milan star Roberto Donadoni told reporters earlier in the week that Leão must produce across sustained periods to shake his reputation as an unreliable performer. Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Milan’s trip to Atalanta on Friday, manager Paulo Fonseca appeared keen to send a similar message.

“Three or four good games, like the most recent ones, are not enough,” said former Italy boss and Milan winger Donadoni. “Leão needs to play at high levels for the entire season to make a difference and be a champion rather than just a good player.”

Fonseca has taken a tough stance with Leão this term, dropping the former Sporting man whenever he felt his contribution has not been sufficient. The Portuguese coach recently admitted he had started with a gentler approach to one of Milan’s prized assets, before switching to a firmer method, which appears to have sparked a response in Leão.

“I believe Rafa has room for improvement,” Fonseca said. “He’s done well in recent games, also in terms of defensive commitment, but I am not entirely satisfied. I think Rafa has the quality to do more, and Rafa’s mindset must be to do even more.

“He has scored five goals and must think he can score 20. When we have a quality, we must be self-exigent; I think this is what Rafa needs. Never be satisfied and be ambitious to do more and more. He’s on the right path, but he can’t stop now.”

Milan’s trip to Atalanta on Friday evening is billed as the game of the weekend in Serie A. Gianpiero Gasperini’s Atalanta has been in supreme form of late, racking up eight consecutive wins in all competitions and putting themselves in 2nd place in Serie A, one point off leaders Napoli.

