“We have more points than them” – Mourinho takes aim at Galatasaray again as Fenerbahçe close the gap in Türkiye

20 January 2025

José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe experienced a positive weekend in the Turkish Super Lig, having given their outside chances of the title a boost by cutting the gap to leaders Galatasaray.

Fener won 4-0 away at Adana Demirspor on Sunday evening, which followed champions Galatasaray dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Hatayspor. As a result, Mourinho’s side reduced the deficit at the top to six points after 19 rounds of action.

Galatasaray remain unbeaten and strong favourites to retain their title, but the victory for Fener provoked Mourinho to revisit a constant them from this season. The former Porto boss has regularly implied that Fener’s rivals benefit from systemic favouritism, with Mourinho previously suggesting that there are long-term deep issues within the Turkish game.

The victory at Adana on Sunday came after two disallowed Fener goals, which led to Mourinho receiving a yellow card for his protests. Speaking after the match, the Portuguese revived the subject, but this time took the step of suggesting that his side should be the rightful occupants of top spot in the table.

“We have some more points than them [Galatasaray],” he said. “Too many points we lost in a way that we shouldn’t. And too many points they won in a way they shouldn’t. So, I think we have more points than them.

“4-0, three points. They gave everything, they played very organised, 5-4-1, very compact and low block, but always with the intention of hurting on the counter attack. Of course we dominated, but in the first half after the two big chances we missed, we slowed down. Towards the end of the first half we just let the game go.

“In the second half, we started well. 11 v 11 we scored immediately. A great goal, which was then disallowed. Then when I put on the pitch a young guy [En-Nesyri] who had been booed, the young guy changed the game. So a good victory for us, we deserved.”

Mourinho’s fixation has received mixed reviews within the Fener fanbase. Whilst the majority vehemently agree with his position regarding Galatasaray, who are even perceived to benefit from governmental advantages, there is a feeling amongst sections of the Fener fanbase that the campaign is an attempt to mask a lack of improvement in the team under his guidance.

Fener recorded a remarkable 99 points last season, losing the title to an imperious Gala who ended on 102. The move to dispense with previous manager Ismail Kartal in favour of Mourinho was a clear gamble aimed at ending Fener’s 11-year wait for the Turkish title. In undertaking the role, Mourinho accepted one of the toughest challenges of his career, made more difficult when Gala landed highly-coveted Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen at the close of the summer window.

With 17 matches remaining, Mourinho’s side will require a near perfect second half of the campaign if they are to catch their fierce rivals. Next month’s Istanbul derby at Galatasaray, scheduled for 22nd February, will no doubt be a pivotal moment in deciding the destination of the Turkish title.

By @SeanGillen9