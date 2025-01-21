Featured

PSG star João Neves: “I wasn't expecting to leave Benfica, but I knew the club's needs”

21 January 2025

João Neves has been speaking about his rapid rise to stardom, from his debut with Benfica’s senior team to a big-money move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain while still a teenager.

In an interview with French outlet Onze Mondial, Neves admits the ascent was tough to comprehend at times, while acknowledging that his departure from Estádio da Luz was partly driven by the Eagles’ finances.

Neves first caught the eye for Benfica during the 2022-23 season, particularly after the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea midway through the campaign. Reflecting on his emergence and subsequent move to Paris, Neves told the publication he was forced to take a lot of the changes in his stride.

“This transition happened with the 2022 World Cup, it was at the end of the year, in November-December, and it was in the middle of the season,” Neves recalls. “At that time, Benfica had a lot of players missing from their squad so the coach [Roger Schmidt] needed some players to train. And at the time, I was in the B team and the coach told me: listen, João, tomorrow you are going to train with the main team.

“And there was a great training session, the players who were there helped me a lot. I was very nervous of course, but I had the feeling that they liked me, I relaxed and did my job, and did it well. My first match as a starter, I remember, was against Estoril at home. I was super nervous, but I always am before a game, no matter who it's against, because it's that worry of, 'Okay, I'm going to work, I'm going to have to do something different, I'm going to have to help the team.'"

Early PSG move

“At the time [last summer] I didn’t expect to leave the club, but I knew what Benfica needed and I knew that maybe it was an option to leave and given PSG’s proposal, how they talked to me about the club, what they told me, what this club is, the essence of the club, I think I see a lot of PSG in me. It’s a club that wants to bet on young people, it wants to bet on football, beautiful football.

“The important thing is how we win, how we play with the ball. I think the ideology of this club is perfect for me. The amount? I’m so young that I have no idea what money is and how important it is. I think it’s an advantage.

“Sometimes my friends say I’m worth 60 million, and I wonder how is that possible? And it's a little bit hard to digest, but I'm not worried about that, because as I said, and I always say and I will always say, if I do my best, I can be worth more, I can be worth less. In football, everyone knows that what is true today, is a lie tomorrow."

Now thriving at PSG despite his tender age of 20, Neves agrees with compatriot Vitinha that coach Luis Enrique has been a facilitator in his development. Vitinha spoke glowingly about the Spaniard earlier in the week, and Neves concurs, praising Enrique’s team-based approach to management.

“I really like [Luis Enrique’s] working method. I think he’s a fantastic coach. He’s sincere, he helps us. He doesn’t just say the good things, he also says what’s wrong. He gives advice and helps us improve. And I think that when you’re open to improvement, the probability of improving is greater.

“And he’s a coach who cares a lot about his players and his team. And I think that everything he does is for the well-being of the team. I like his way of working and I’m very happy to work here with him.”

French league stronger than Portugal - Neves

Finally, Neves was asked about the standard of football in Ligue 1, particularly in comparison to what he left in his homeland. "I think the level here is higher than in Portugal, the mid-table and lower-table teams are more homogeneous, more competitive and stronger, it's more alive, they're faster, more aggressive.

“The stadiums here are much better. Whereas in Portugal, the stadiums, although they are fine, the stands are very close, the pitch is not in good condition, the changing rooms are not as clean. Here in France, all the teams are capable of playing good football, and that also gives us the power to play our best football away from home."

With just over half the season gone in France, Neves is currently the leading assister in Ligue 1 with 7 goals provided for teammates. Another former Benfica man Diego Moreira, also 20, finds himself in joint-4th place on the list with 4 assists for mid-table outfit Strasbourg.

By @SeanGillen9