Featured

How does Vitinha stack up against Europe’s elite midfielders?

13 May 2025

There was a time when it seemed like Vitinha might not cut it in the best teams in the world. His spell with Wolves was disappointing, with limited game time and few chances to impress. But then he had his breakout season with Porto and earned a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, the 25-year-old is a pivotal cog in one of the best teams in the world. The question is, though, where does he stack up against the best in the business in his position?

Vitinha has been crucial in PSG’s Champions League success

Vitinha has become one of the best in his position in the last few years, but his Champions League campaign in the 2024-25 season has now earned him comparisons alongside the European elite.

Thanks to the likes of Vitinha running the midfield, PSG find themselves as favourites in the Champions League final betting at odds of 6/5 to win. Indeed, the PSG vs Inter betting had PSG at 6/10 odds-on to lift the trophy at the end of the game. The Portuguese has shown that he can play in a range of positions in the midfield, meaning that he can adapt to different match situations.

Under Luis Enrique, Vitinha has evolved into a highly adaptable midfielder. He can operate as a deep-lying playmaker or press high in more advanced roles, depending on what the manager requires. In this season’s Champions League campaign, he was a key figure in PSG’s progression to the final. His passing accuracy consistently exceeded 93 percent, and he covered over 10 kilometres per match. These numbers put him up there with the best central midfielders in Europe.

Behind the greats but showing signs of catching up

Even though Vitinha has been a major part of PSG’s recent success, it may still be too early to say he’s up there with the best in his position in Europe. He’s up against some of the greatest players ever to have graced the game, including Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modrić, and Toni Kroos. When compared to these players, the PSG man simply doesn’t post the same numbers in key metrics. To even be considered alongside them, he’ll need to up his goal contributions greatly.

In terms of up-and-coming players that could one day become legends like these midfield maestros, Vitinha is a prime contender. His performances at club level will help towards this, but there will also be grand expectations for him to show his ability at the next World Cup.

Vitinha made his Portugal debut at the last competition in 2022, but he’ll be attending the 2026 tournament as one of the most important players in the team. Roberto Martínez’s men have a strong chance of going deep in that competition, so Vitinha will have a good opportunity to shine.

Thanks to PSG’s recent rise, Vitinha has now forced himself into conversations about how he compares to the best midfielders in Europe. He may not be up there with the likes of Modric yet, but he may be regarded among them in a few years.

Related: How Portugal midfielder Vitinha kept believing after struggles under Nuno at Wolves