Portugal’s Euro 2020 training camp continues apace at Cidade do Futebol, ten days before the tournament starts. There remain five absentees, given that Gonçalo Guedes, Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Bernanrdo Silva are yet to link up with the squad.

This morning João Palhinha was the chosen player for the daily press conference, with the Sporting midfielder revealing he and fellow defensive midfielder Danilo have been training in a variety of positions, including centre-back.

Fernando Santos surprised many by selecting only three centre-backs in Portugal’s Euro 2020 squad, with two of them, Pepe and José Fonte, having a combined age of 75. On the other hand, he chose four defensive midfielders in Danilo, João Palhinha, William Carvalho and Rúben Neves. Interestingly, Palhinha today revealed that the coaching staff have been working on the Sporting midfielder and Danilo to fill in at centre-back if need be.

“Danilo and I are defensive midfielders and we have worked on this [playing in different positions including centre-back]. It requires different behaviours. We are learning new routines. I’m prepared to play wherever the coach sees fit,” said Palhinha.

The 25-year-old was asked if he felt he was top of the pecking order among the four defensive midfielders, given his greater playing time and success this season. “I don’t start ahead of the others because of more playing time. Luckily, I played a consistent season, I played lots of games, but the coach knows William, Danilo and Rúben much better. They have been regulars here.”

Dream come true

Palhinha is in a good place. Visibly radiant, he expressed how much this season and the call-up to the Seleção meant to him. “Luckily, I’ve been making my way step by step. I played two excellent seasons at Braga, then one at Sporting. My progress is a reflection of both individual and collective hard work. If we hadn’t achieved things collectively, like at Sporting now, it would be a different situation. It was a very happy year and one I will always remember fondly.”

“I have been dreaming of this moment since I got the call-up. I dream of this every day. Only those who are here can describe what this is like, to represent your country in a tournament like the European Championship, where only the best players are present. It’s a stage where all players try to get to. It’s very gratifying.”

As with his teammate Nuno Mendes the previous day, Palhinha said his integration into the squad has been smooth. “It’s been very good. I was here in the last set of internationals and everyone received me really well. I’ve already thanked everyone for the way I was welcomed. Nuno’s also here for the second time, for Pote (Pedro Gonçalves) it’s the first time, but if we three are here it’s because we have the quality to be here.”

Asked to nominate the most annoying squad member, after publicly giving that “award” to Nuno Santos at club level, Palhinha diplomatically ducked the question. “It’s different here. At Sporting we have known one another for longer. Here I’m getting to know the others bit by bit. I’m gaining more and more confidence with my teammates because we spend so much time together. I can’t say who’s the most annoying – perhaps I can answer that question after the Euro!”

