Portugal kept their European Championship defence alive as a 2-2 draw with World Champions France was enough to see them qualify for the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed sides, exactly how they progressed in 2016’s eventual tournament victory.

Here’s the PortuGOAL verdict on how the players performed on a high pressure occasion in Budapest.

XI

Rui Patrício - 8 (out of 10)

Good save early on to deny Mbappe, and little chance with the goals (although maybe should have listened to Pepe’s advice for Benzema’s penalty!). Arguably produced the moment of the match for Portugal with a sensational double save, clawing out Pogba’s long ranger before brilliantly parrying Griezmann’s follow up.

Nélson Semedo - 8

Under big pressure again after being singled out by many for his part in the Germany defeat. Showed his mental strength though with another very good display after his fine opener against Hungary, linking well with Bernardo Silva on the right flank in the first half and generally handling Mbappe's threat pretty well. Extremely harsh decision to be penalised for France’s equaliser. Subbed due to injury.

Draw with France sees Portugal through to round of Last 16

Raphaël Guerreiro - 6

Passing a little sloppy early on but he progressively settled down to have a solid, unspectacular performance.

Pepe - 7

Rock solid again, monitoring Benzema very well for the majority.

Rúben Dias - 6

Largely business as usual. Was caught a little on his heels perhaps for Benzema’s second goal though.

Danilo Pereira - 7

Effective screening job of the back four and showed good bravery to win the penalty for the opening goal of the game. Seemed to be subbed due to physical issues occurring from winning said spot-kick.

João Moutinho - 7

Some nice moments in the first half, passing the ball well and his set piece led to the first goal. Shooting was wayward when he had the chance and he had a quieter second half but overall a good performance.

Renato Sanches - 8 MOTM

Many Portugal fans were hoping for him to get his chance in the XI and he took it superbly. Always positive, immense strength on the ball and he used it very well throughout too. Even in occasional moments of lost possession his reactions and willingness to retrieve the ball were also highly impressive.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Better, albeit in the context of two very poor displays previously. First half he linked well with Semedo at times and passed and dribbled well on occasion. Faded considerably in the second period though.

Diogo Jota - 5

Worked hard and was disciplined throughout. Barely featured in the second half out on the left wing and overall he blended into the background somewhat.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7

Tucked away two pressure penalties in confident fashion, which was enough to see the team through. Patchy elsewhere, some decent passing at times.

Subs

João Palinhna - 6

Lost Pogba for to allow a dangerous oppportunity. Settled down thereafter though and shored up the game to a decent effect.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

Didn’t add much to the game when he came on.

Rúben Neves - 5

Was busy enough after coming on, not really in it.

Diogo Dalot - n/a

Not enough time for rating.

Sérgio Oliveira - n/a

Not enough time for rating.

By Jamie Farr

@FRfutebolJamie

