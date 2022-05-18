Qatar 2022 may just mark the final time Cristiano Ronaldo graces us with his presence at football’s biggest spectacle. And what a way it would be for him to bow out from the international stage, lifting the FIFA World Cup for the first time in his illustrious career, and completing a grand slam of winning every major trophy in the process.

CR7 and his Portuguese teammates are part of the mid-card when it comes to the tournament favourites. But websites like oddschecker, who compare online bookmakers offering free offers, also had Ronaldo and co in a similar position ahead of Euro 2016. They said the Seleção had only an outside chance of lifting the European Championship in France, but that’s exactly what happened.

On the global stage, Portugal have not had as much success as in the continental tournament, although twice the Seleção have reached the semi-finals. Manager Fernando Santos will be hoping his side can go all the way this winter and lift the greatest prize in sport. But what are Portugal’s chances compared to some of the favourites?

The Contenders

Brazil are the early favourites in the betting odds, and it’s easy to see why. They possess strength in depth all over the pitch. They perhaps have the two best goalkeepers in the world right now, in Liverpool’s Allison and Manchester City’s Ederson. Both are top-class shot-stoppers and perhaps even better with the ball at their feet, giving the Seleção the ultimate platform to build and play out from the back. A strong spine to the team, consisting of centre backs Marquinhos, Eder Militão and Thiago Silva, as well as central midfielders Fabinho and Casemiro, mean that Tite’s side isn’t going to be bullied by anyone. Up top, they have the enigma that is Neymar, who always seems to be at his brilliant best when he pulls on the famous yellow shirt. And he will be supported by Vinicius Junior, whose exploits in Madrid this season have led his side to the Champions League final.

France and England are also in close contention, with the pair of them looking set to meet at the quarter-finals stage in Qatar, should everything go to plan. The winner of that tie will take some stopping when it comes to lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy. Both sides have pedigree in recent years. Les Bleus, led by Kylian Mbappe – heir apparent to Lionel Messi’s throne as the world’s greatest player – are the reigning champions after defeating Croatia in Moscow four years ago. They also bounced back from a disappointing European Championship by defeating Spain in Milan to lift the UEFA Nations League for the first time.

The Three Lions have also been on form in recent years. After being defeated at the semi-finals stage four years ago, courtesy of a Luka Modric inspired Croatia, they would go on to reach the Euro 2020 final last summer, defeating archenemies Germany on the way. More penalty shootout heartbreak would await though, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping his young lions can go one step further this winter.

Although they have disappointed in recent World Cup tournaments, Argentina, Germany and Spain have the pedigree and the talent to always be considered serious contenders, and most punters will also have these three teams ahead of Portugal in their ranking of possible winners.

What about Portugal’s chances?

One thing’s for certain, write off Portugal at your peril. And is anyone foolish enough to write off Cristiano? The great man is fresh off yet another awe-inspiring season, even at the ripe old age of 37 and playing for a team that can be fairly described as mediocre. He’s bagged 24 goals across 37 Premier League and Champions League games, including eight goals in seven starts against England’s ‘Big Six’ in a poor Manchester United side. And it’s not just CR7 that the world should worry about.

Whether it’s Porto’s brilliant young goalkeeper Diogo Costa or the hugely experienced Rui Patricio between the sticks, Portugal will be able to relay on a solid No1. In front of him, the Seleção das Quinas perhaps have the best fullback on the planet today in Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo. He has featured in all but three of City’s league games this term, impressing on each occasion. City teammate and occasional captain Rúben Dias is also one of the finest central defenders in the world and will prove to be a rock at the heart of Fernando Santos’ defence in Qatar.

Two of the best midfielders in the world today will also be donning the famed red and green strip in Qatar, with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City’s sensational playmaker Bernardo Silva pulling the strings. Up top, Portugal really are spoilt for choice. Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão have been in incredible form. The former has provided a stellar return of 21 goals en route to Liverpool’s quadruple challenge, while Leão has been crucial to Milan’s scudetto challenge and has looked sharp whenever called upon by Santos in recent games off the bench. A starting berth for the speedy and skilful forward in Qatar is a distinct possibility. All that without even mentioning captain and leader Ronaldo, who will be looking to add to his incredible world-record-setting 115 international goals, with João Félix a more than interesting back-up.

Great team, tough draw

If Cristiano Ronaldo is to bow out from the international stage at the very top, he and his teammates will have to navigate a tricky path. Firstly, they need to top their group to avoid the likelihood of meeting Brazil in the round of 16. The problem is Group H contains the team that knocked them out in Russia in 2018 - Uruguay. Four years ago it was a sensational Edinson Cavani double that sank the Portuguese in Sochi. And the other opponents in the section – South Korea, coached by former Portugal manager Paulo Bento, and Ghana – are hardly pushovers.

Should Portugal top Group H, a favourable second-round draw against any one of Switzerland, Serbia or Cameroon would be the order of the day, potentially providing a chance to put the ghost of Aleksandr Mitrovic’s last-minute winner to rest.

Once you reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, there are no easy games. Belgium would most likely await in the last eight, and from there it’s anyone’s guess as to who Portugal would play, but fans and punters alike would be wise to never count them out.