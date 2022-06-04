Portugal outclassed Belarus at the Yerevan Football Academy, securing a 5-1 victory in Armenia to go five points clear in the U21 European Championship qualifiers.

Artem Makavchik made a number of saves before Fábio Vieira opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, the Equipa das Quinas stepping on the gas with four goals in the second half.

Gonçalo Ramos headed home João Mário’s cross, Vieira converted a penalty and David Costa picked his spot after some nice work from Vítinha and Francisco Conceição.

Ilya Vasilevich scored a late consolation before Vítinha saved the best for last, showing great finesse and skill to finish off another one-sided win for Rui Jorge’s side.

Makavchik won't be beaten

Portugal needed just four minutes to create their first opportunity in Armenia. André Almeida released Henrique Araújo who was 1 on 1 with Artem Makavchik, the shot stopper standing strong to make the save.

The chances kept coming with Gonçalo Ramos’ low drive saved in the 18th minute. Rafael Rodrigues’ cross then picked out Henrique Araújo, his header saved on the second attempt by Makavchik who was injured in the process.

Fábio Vieira got on the act in the 28th minute, another accurate cross finding Ramos in close range, but Makavchik was proving to be an impenetrable barrier. He made another save when he tipped Vieira’s free kick wide of the post.

Vieira opens the scoring

Belarus’ resistance was finally broken in the 33rd minute. Fabio Carvalho won possession on the touchline, Ramos receiving the ball and laying it into the path of Vieira who executed a low drive into the bottom corner.

Belarus finally managed to test Samuel Soares in the 39th minute, a free kick from a wide position that he punched off the inside of the post and away from danger.

Sergey Yasinskiy made three changes at the break including Makavchik making way for Danila Sokol in goal. The changes would prove to be no influence as Portugal ended the contest before the hour mark.

Floodgates open

João Mário beat Rylach and delivered a cross that Ramos headed past Sokol as Portugal extennded their lead Vieira’s shot was then blocked, the ball falling to Fábio Carvalho who was brought down by Vegerya and a penalty awarded. Vieira stepped up and sent Sokol the wrong way.

With the points in the bag, Rui Jorge made a triple substitution in the 61st minute with Vieira, Carvalho and Ramos making way for Paulo Bernardo, David Costa and Francisco Conceição.

Belarus looked likely to score in the 67th minute when Vasilevich raced clear, but Tiago Djaló showed tremendous speed to eat up the metres and make a crucial challenge before the trigger was pulled.

Portugal resumed their dominance with Costa’s shot blocked, Almeida firing over the bar from close range and Mário’s effort hitting the post.

Costa scores on debut

The Equipa das Quinas made it 4-0 in the 80th minute with three substitutes combining for the goal. Vitinha won the ball with his trademark tenacity and aggression, Conceição delivering a clever pass to Costa who took a touch and picked his spot.

It was a frantic finale with Vasilevich getting on the outside of Djaló and beating Soares at the far post to give Belarus something to cheer about.

Portugal still had time for another goal in added time, the pick of the bunch with the final kick of the game. Vitinha met Rafael Rodrigues’ cross, taking a great touch and firing a fierce volley that was too hot to handle for Sokol.

Highlights

Analysis

Portugal produced another professional performance, dominating the match and showing their class I the final third. The margin could have been wider, Artem Makavchik producing a number of saves in the opening 30 minutes.

With Celton Biai, Nuno Tavares, Tomás Tavares and Afonso Sousa missing, Samuel Soares got his first start of the campaign alongside Rafael Rodrigues at left back. Zé Carlos and David Costa made their U21 debuts off the bench, Costa celebrating it with a well taken goal.

Fábio Vieira was instrumental once again before picking up a bad injury and hobbling off. He might not be risked in the final two qualifiers with Portugal on the cusp of guaranteeing top spot in Group 4.

Rui Jorge’s side take on Liechtenstein in Vaduz on Tuesday before hosting Greece in Barcelos on Saturday. Portugal have a five point lead over the Greeks and a victory against Liechtenstein is highly probably after the 11-0 demolition in Vizela.

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares, João Mário, Gonçalo Inácio, Tiago Djaló, Rafael Rodrigues - André Almeida, Tiago Dantas (Zé Carlos 78’), Fábio Carvalho (David Costa 61’) - Fábio Vieira (Paulo Bernardo 61’) - Henrique Araújo (Vítinha 78’), Gonçalo Ramos (Francisco Conceição 61’)

Unused substitutes: Gonçalo Tabuaço, Eduardo Quaresma, Vasco Sousa, Fábio Silva

Head coach: Rui Jorge

Goals:

[1-0] – Fábio Vieira 33'

[2-0] – Gonçalo Ramos 50’

[3-0] – Fábio Vieira 56’ P

[4-0] – David Costa 80’

[4-1] – Ilya Vasilevich 90’

[5-1] – Vítinha 94’