Portugal ended their U21 European Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win against Greece.

Paulo Bernardo and Gonçalo Ramos scored shortly after half-time at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos, the Greeks leaving it too late with Georgios Koutsias scoring in added time.

Rui Jorge selected a full-strength side in front of 11523 spectators, Vasco Sousa replacing the injured Fábio Vieira in the playmaking role.

The Equipa das Quinas end the campaign top of Group 4 with nine wins and a draw, 41 goals scored and three conceded. The tournament takes place in Romania and Georgia from 9 June to 2 July, 2023.

Greek defence on top

Greece started the match with intent, earning two corners and creating the first opportunity in the 10th minute. Marios Vichos released Giannis-Fivos Botos who had Samuel Soares to beat, but shot closer to the corner flag than the goal with Tiago Djaló closing in.

Portugal struggled to create opportunities and had to wait until the 30th minute for their first chance. Paulo Bernardo’s cross was met by Gonçalo Ramos, his looping header saved by Christos Talichmanidis.

Greece continued to show enterprise, Botos sent clear by Efthymios Christopoulos with Tiago Djaló showing his trademark speed to recover and make an important challenge.

Nuno Tavares was looking dangerous down the left wing, teasing crosses into the box with Fábio Silva heading over the bar and seeing another effort deflected over the bar.

Portugal take charge

Rui Jorge's half time talk worked a treat with Portugal strarting the second half on fire.

João Mário had already gone close with a cross into the box, and it was second time lucky in the 48th minute when Paulo Bernardo headed home from close range.

Samuel Soares was tested in the 55th minute when he tipped Lefteris Lyratzis’ shot wide. The visitors couldn’t maintain the pressure however, and were 2-0 down a minute later.

Nuno Tavares found Fábio Silva free in the 18-yard box, he drilled a low cross towards goal where Gonçalo Ramos converted from close range.

Rui Jorge introduced Zé Carlos and Vitinha for Vasco Sousa and Fábio Silva in the 68th minute. He made two more changes not long after, David Da Costa and Henrique Araújo replacing André Almeida and Gonçalo Ramos.

João Mário hit the bar with a wayward cross in the 76th minute before Nuno Tavares fired a fierce shot that narrowly missed the top corner.

Jorge made his final substitution in the 81st minute with Rodrigo Conceição replacing João Mário.

Too little too late for the Greeks

Greece manager Georgios Simos had to go for broke and made a last ditched attempt to bridge the gap in the 85th minute, Georgios Koutsias, Fotis Kitsos and Michalis Kosidis replacing Georgios Kanellopoulos, Vasilios Zagaritis and Efthymios Christopoulos

Koutsias pulled a goal back in added time, but it was too little too late for the Greeks who missed out on the play-off position.

Analysis

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Portugal (4-3-1-2): Samuel Soares - João Mário (Rodrigo Conceição 81’), Tiago Djaló, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Tavares - André Almeida (David Da Costa 76’), Tiago Dantas, Paulo Bernardo - Vasco Sousa (Zé Carlos 68’) - Fábio Silva (Vítor Oliveira 68’), Gonçalo Ramos (Henrique Araújo 75’)

Unused substitutes: Gonçalo Tabuaço, Alexandre Penetra, Afonso Sousa, Francisco Conceição

Head Coach: Rui Jorge

Goals

[1-0] – Paulo Bernardo 48'

[2-0] – Gonçalo Ramos 56'