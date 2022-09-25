On the day Fernando Santos completed eight years as Portugal coach, the manager was in fine form after guiding his team to a thumping 4-0 victory in Prague against the Czech Republic. “The best is yet to come,” said Santos in a clear allusion to his high expectations for the Seleção at World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, man-of-the-match Diogo Dalot said that despite requiring only a draw to finish top of the Nations League Group 2, Portugal would be seeking another win against Spain on Tuesday in Braga.

The final question asked by Portuguese journalists at the post-match press conference elicited an interesting response from a radiant Seleção coach Fernando Santos. The 67-year-old was invited to say what the country could expect from its national team after having previously won Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League under his watch.

“I have one trophy left to win; the best is yet to come,” said Santos. It was a clear demonstration of confidence ahead of the Qatar World Cup that echoed his famous pledge during Euro 2016 that he would only return to Portugal at the end of the tournament in a scenario of celebration.

As if to hammer home the point, Santos repeated his response to the assembled room of journalists. “The best is yet to come; I can’t be more specific than that. The best is yet to come and it will come this year.”

Six years ago, many scoffed at Santos’ declaration, but Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph proved the manager’s confidence was not misplaced. May history repeat itself!

Czech Republic 0-4 Portugal match report

Fernando Santos on tonight’s performance:

“Our first half was of the highest standard. We were extremely competent. Not perfect, but very competent. The team was totally focused, apart from when we defended set pieces, where we committed the odd positional mistake. Today I changed the way we defended from corners a little and it’s normal the players were not used to it.

“We played against a team that drew here versus Spain – and Spain equalised in the last minute – and who beat Switzerland. We played a good game and the players should be congratulated. We always controlled the spaces; we went 2-0 up and we could have scored more goals in the first half. We only allowed the Czech Republic one moment of danger.

“We expected a tougher match. But you have to say the Czech Republic is a very strong, very good team. The only thing was in this game they came up against a very strong Portugal team too. If we hadn’t played at the level we did, we would have faced a very, very complicated game.

Fernando Santos on not replacing Danilo with Tiago Djaló:

“Danilo motioned to me that he had picked up a knock. Djaló was next to me but at that moment I didn’t remember him. I have apologised to Djaló because it should have been him that came on as a substitute for Danilo.

I have absolute confidence in Djaló but at that moment what occurred to me was the push Palhinha back and position João Mário on the right. Sometimes things happen so fast this kind of situation occurs.”

Fernando Santos on Tuesday’s match versus Spain:

“These two teams [Portugal and Spain] always play to win. I don’t believe that Spain would have changed their game if they needed only a draw, and Portugal won’t change their style of play either.”

William Carvalho, Portugal midfielder:

“Portugal always play to win and that was the same tonight. In the first half we were by far the superior team. In the second half we dropped back a little, but it was a good performance from us. In the first half we dominated, in the second half we dropped our level a little, but we achieved our aim which was to win the three points.

“It’s always good to go into the last group game in first place, but like I said, Portugal always play to win and that won’t be any different against Spain.”

Diogo Dalot, Portugal defender:

“The most important thing was the good collective display we put in. We could have done better after the third goal, we could have had more of the ball, played calmer to avoid some scares near our goal. But the result speaks for itself. We played a great game and we deserved the victory.

“Spain lost against Switzerland? Ah, good. Our thinking will be the same though, whether Spain had won or not. We’ll go into the game in Braga to win it. It will be an extremely tough match, but we will play to win, aware that it will be complicated and we’ll have do our job to get to the next phase of the competition.”

By Tom Kundert