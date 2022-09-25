Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes lead the way

In one of those rare performances where everything seemed on song, Manchester United’s effervescent duo of Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot proved too devastating a combination for the beleaguered home side. While Czechia did create some danger in the first half, Fernando Santos’ double pivot once again showed its effectiveness.

But who else proved they should remain in Portugal’s starting XI conversation?

Seleção correspondent Nathan Motz closely followed the action last night and graded out Portugal’s key contributors as the Seleção now turns its attention to the showdown in Braga against Spain.

Starters

Diogo Costa - 7

Portugal’s number one was rarely troubled and only faced two shots all night aside from the penalty which Schick struck against the crossbar. Still, he was alert to smother Král’s near-post effort and distributed well against a modest Czechia press.

Mário Rui - 8

The Napoli left back was not shy about making the most of this opportunity. While lacking the cutting-edge brought by Nuno Mendes or Raphael Guerreiro, Rui had the most touches of any Portuguese player last night, bagged an excellent assist for Bruno Fernandes, and did just well enough against Coufal and others to round out a fine display in his first call-up for nearly two years, his 12th ever international cap.

Danilo - 6.5

The PSG midfield convert was not impeccable, but was tied for the best pass completion percentage on the night. Playing to the left of Rúben Dias, he struggled at times to find someone to mark allowing several dangerous crosses into the box. There remains a sense that while a capable back-up, more serious opposition could prove overwhelming for Danilo.

Czechia 0-4 Portugal match report

Rúben Dias - 7.5

In his return to the squad following an injury absence, Dias had more touches, tackles and clearances than his centreback partner and was more alert to crosses from wide positions. He also nearly scored in the first half after a failed clearance fell kindly for him inside the Czechia penalty area. A competent display from a lock-on starter for Portugal.

Diogo Dalot - 9

It wasn’t just the two goals. Dalot was everywhere for Portugal. Tied for best pass completion, he was highly influential in facilitating many of Portugal’s best attacking movements yet rarely out of position to smother danger from wide areas. In his career, Dalot has only briefly reached what most would consider his peak, but he appears to be surging at just the right time for both club and country. Best performance in a Portugal shirt.

William - 7

In what some might consider a muted display, William was his usual composed self and that’s exactly what Portugal needed. Statistically, he was one of Portugal’s weaker players but he stitched together defence and attack and sent a decent headed attempt on goal late in the second half. In a double pivot with Neves, William covered space well whilst Portugal’s marauding full backs carried on their business.

Rúben Neves - 6.5

Like his counterpart, Neves never took the breath away but fulfilled his obligations competently. It seems that with Bruno Fernandes in the side, two defensive midfielders help account for the hole left by his intelligent forward runs. Neves was more subdued because his attention was most commonly needed in the defensive third, but this was a good performance by the Wolverhampton man.

Bruno Fernandes - 9.5 MAN OF THE MATCH

Many would have chosen Dalot as Portugal’s best on the night, but Bruno Fernandes was more instrumental. His forward runs were a devastating threat to the Czechia defense all evening. As ever, he was Portugal’s worst passer on the evening with only 66% completed, but his goal and assist were well-worked and he registered four key passes. He covered nearly every blade of grass and gave many critics something to think about. This form is what Portugal need, and this special performance makes him a likely starter on into the World Cup.

Czechia 0-4 Portugal match reaction: "The best is yet to come"

Bernardo Silva - 7.5

Mesmeric touches, controlled possession, competent passing....it was nearly all there from "Bubblegum." It is painfully obvious that Bernardo thrives in the center and he struggled a bit to make headway down the margins of the pitch. But he balanced out Bruno’s occasional wastefulness and kept attacks going by merit of his excellent composure in traffic. He has become Portugal’s Mister Dependable.

Rafael Leão - 7.5

His best Seleção performance to date. Still some kinks to work out, but you can see what lies beneath. Unlike his first performances for the senior side, Leão was much more competent in possession while registering fewer touches than any player minus Ronaldo. He made the most of his time on the ball with an excellent assist and several intelligent progressive passes. This was an encouraging performance for the youngster, and a harbinger of things to come for a player who has all the tools to become Portugal’s next wing sensation.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7

Things mostly just did not work out for the great one last night. After overcoming a nasty looking facial injury, Ronaldo found himself in the right position several times but could not find the right finish. His expression at the end of the match said it all: he needs a goal. But even in a more subdued performance, Ronaldo showed he can still help the team with three key passes and a lovely headed assist for Jota in the last ten minutes of the game.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 7.5

A well-taken goal late for the man recently returned from injury will have done him some good. His passing was wasteful however and he will need to improve that if he wants to displace the likes of Rafael Leão. One has to wonder if he will evolve into a regular late game substitution for Cristiano.

Ricardo Horta - 6.5

Fairly uninvolved, he did contribute one key pass and notched 89% pass completion in his 23 minutes.

Matheus - 7

Among Portugal’s subs, Matheus was the best passer and most frequently on the ball. His ability to carry the ball from deep is a huge asset to this side.

João Pahlinha - 6.5

Not able to influence proceedings much, but his physical presence was helpful late in the match.

João Mário - Not Rated

by Nathan Motz