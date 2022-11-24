Portugal began their World Cup Qatar campaign positively with a 3-2 win over Ghana in a thrilling match in Doha.

After an hour of a cagey and largely dour match, the game exploded into life from the moment Cristiano Ronaldo won and converted a penalty.

André Ayew equalised, but goals from João Félix and Rafael Leão seemed to make the game safe for Portugal, only for Osman Bukari to pull a goal back to set up a tense finale, with Diogo Costa almost handing Ghana an equaliser in the final seconds.

PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall reports from the Stadium 974. More to follow.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Danilo, Raphael Guerreiro, Otávio (William Carvalho, 56'), Rúben Neves (Leão, 77'), Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva (João Palhinha, 88'), Cristiano Ronaldo (Gonçalo Ramos, 88'), João Félix (João Mário, 88')

Ghana: Lawrence, Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, André Ayew (Jordan Ayew, 77'), Rahman Baba, Daniel Amartey, Iñaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus (Bukari, 77'), Salis Abdul Samed (Antoine Semenyo, 90'), Alexander Djiku (Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, 90'), Alidu Seidu (Lamptey, 66')

Goals:

[1-0] Ronaldo (pen), 65'

[1-1] André Ayew, 73'

[2-1] João Félix, 78'

[3-1] Rafael Leão, 80'

[3-2] Osman Bukari, 89'