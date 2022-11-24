 

Details

Portugal began their World Cup Qatar campaign positively with a 3-2 win over Ghana in a thrilling match in Doha.

After an hour of a cagey and largely dour match, the game exploded into life from the moment Cristiano Ronaldo won and converted a penalty.

André Ayew equalised, but goals from João Félix and Rafael Leão seemed to make the game safe for Portugal, only for Osman Bukari to pull a goal back to set up a tense finale, with Diogo Costa almost handing Ghana an equaliser in the final seconds.

PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall reports from the Stadium 974. More to follow. 

 

Portugal: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Danilo, Raphael Guerreiro, Otávio (William Carvalho, 56'), Rúben Neves (Leão, 77'), Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva (João Palhinha, 88'), Cristiano Ronaldo (Gonçalo Ramos, 88'), João Félix (João Mário, 88')

Ghana: Lawrence, Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, André Ayew (Jordan Ayew, 77'), Rahman Baba, Daniel Amartey, Iñaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus (Bukari, 77'), Salis Abdul Samed (Antoine Semenyo, 90'), Alexander Djiku (Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, 90'), Alidu Seidu (Lamptey, 66') 

Goals:

[1-0] Ronaldo (pen), 65'

[1-1] André Ayew, 73' 

[2-1] João Félix, 78'

[3-1] Rafael Leão, 80'

[3-2] Osman Bukari, 89' 

 

 

Comments (7)

dave c
Geez, I really hope it gets better from here. A win is a win but they do not look organized. Guerrero is a liability.

dave c
F.C.JCHarvard
Some sloppy defense from Portugal + lost concentration almost cost them the win. Not sure Danilo is the way to go in central defense. Santos waited too long again to make changes. Heard lots of complaints that Ronaldo PK shouldn't have been...

Some sloppy defense from Portugal + lost concentration almost cost them the win. Not sure Danilo is the way to go in central defense. Santos waited too long again to make changes. Heard lots of complaints that Ronaldo PK shouldn't have been called, but the man was totally robbed on his fine goal in 1st half being called for foul. You mean you can't outmuscle another big guy?

F.C.JCHarvard
BJRMB
Good evening mister Santos, Bruno here from the Luso Australian daily, a few questions
1. You made three subs in the last 5 minutes, what was going on in your head when you contemplated that? Aren't you old enough to know it's not over til it's...

Good evening mister Santos, Bruno here from the Luso Australian daily, a few questions
1. You made three subs in the last 5 minutes, what was going on in your head when you contemplated that? Aren't you old enough to know it's not over til it's over and to 1. Show the opposition more respect and 2 not give your own players the sense that it's party time. I understand bringing on a fwd and whilst Palhinha and Joao Mario are good players can you tell me what they did other than stuff up the rhythm and cohesion?

Next question, can you please tell your players to stop begging for free kicks, stop trying to make fouls look worse than they are and to get up and get on with it ?That part of our culture is universally embarrassing and I actually think a broken nose would do wonders for the character growing process of Felix

Finally, it's not all criticism . Congratulations on the 3 points and let's go again

BJRMB
Joao Tex
It's a win! However it was uninspiring, slow and frustrating to watch. Too many blow par performances from our so called stars that does not give me any confidence that we can beat the other two teams in the group. No ingenuity, or creativity, irrespective of their low block. Poor Portugal…we may scrap through… but that's about it.

It’s a win! However it was uninspiring, slow and frustrating to watch. Too many blow par performances from our so called stars that does not give me any confidence that we can beat the other two teams in the group. No ingenuity, or creativity, irrespective of their low block. Poor Portugal…we may scrap through… but that’s about it.

Joao Tex
21_savage
Few Observations
1. Santos is a clown.
2. I don't know if the clown even watches any of his players playing outside Portugal. Palhinha is the best player in the over achieving Fulham team. Top 5 midfielder in the Prem right now probably the best...

Few Observations
1. Santos is a clown.
2. I don't know if the clown even watches any of his players playing outside Portugal. Palhinha is the best player in the over achieving Fulham team. Top 5 midfielder in the Prem right now probably the best in terms of defense.
3. Diogo Costa looked nervous. I will be sceptical starting him next game.
4. Ronaldo was actually not bad. The offside miss would have killed the game. I don't think he was actually offside. Still looks rusty though. Hopefully the goal gets him out of his funk.
5. Ruben Dias in a Portugal Jersey is meh. Although he saved us at the end.
6. We need to somehow integrate Leao in the team.

21_savage
Will
A perfect game for Santos.

He now knows that he should revise the midfield.

Ruben Neves offers nothing to the game.

We need Joao Mario in.

Felix and Leao should start every game.

We also need Vitinha in, Otavio out.

I believe Nuno Mendes...

A perfect game for Santos.

He now knows that he should revise the midfield.

Ruben Neves offers nothing to the game.

We need Joao Mario in.

Felix and Leao should start every game.

We also need Vitinha in, Otavio out.

I believe Nuno Mendes will start against Uruguay.

The team will only get better.

Will
Gee Dee
Not a bad lineup , I would have started Vitinha(Moutinho 2.0) to slice up that stubborn Ghana resistance like Will eluded to on here. It should be noted that Ghana were well organized and played well. It seems like Portugoal fans rarely take that into account.

Not a bad lineup , I would have started Vitinha(Moutinho 2.0) to slice up that stubborn Ghana resistance like Will eluded to on here. It should be noted that Ghana were well organized and played well. It seems like Portugoal fans rarely take that into account.

Gee Dee
