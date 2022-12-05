The pre-match press conference ahead of Portugal’s last-16 World Cup clash against Switzerland tomorrow was largely dominated by the latest Cristiano Ronaldo polemic.

Nothing new there. Only this time, Portugal coach Fernando Santos did not hold back in criticising his captain for his reaction upon being substituted against South Korea in the Seleção’s final group match.

“Did I see the images? Yes. I didn’t like them. I didn’t like them one bit,” said Santos. “These matters are sorted out behind closed doors. It’s all resolved now. Full stop and the focus is now on the game tomorrow.”

When asked whether Ronaldo would be in the starting line-up, Santos played his cards close to his chest. “Let’s wait and see. I only tell the players the team when we reach the changing room. That’s always been how I’ve done it since I’ve been Portugal coach. Tomorrow will be the same. This subject is closed. Everybody is available.”

In the endless controversies Ronaldo has attracted over the years, the vast majority of a spurious or ill-intentioned nature, Santos has always staunchly defended his captain. It was therefore striking to see the veteran coach give a sharp public rebuke to the Portugal No7. Nevertheless, it would be a huge surprise if Ronaldo is not in the starting line-up when the team is announced.

The enemy you know

Portugal have played Switzerland five times in recent years, twice in qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2018 and three times in the UEFA Nations League. On each occasion the side playing at home has won.

“This Switzerland team have played together for a long time. Whenever we’ve played them they’ve been tough, extremely competitive matches for both sides,” said Santos, before giving a detailed analysis of Portugal’s opponents.

“Switzerland are very well organised, know the game inside out, have high-quality players and know what they’re doing on the pitch. One need only look at their last game. They were 2-1 down but the Swiss team never lost their shape. They kept playing the same way, with the same calmness, focus and objectives. That’s the Switzerland I expect.

F. Santos: “Rafael Leão is a top player with massive potential. He’s going to have a great career but unlike with his club side where he has licence to roam from the left wing here he has to keep his shape & he’s struggling with that. But he’s a huge talent & I have faith in him” pic.twitter.com/a9PpFIaV1u — Patrick Kendrick (@patrickendrick) December 5, 2022

“They are not a defensive team at all. They did not play defensively against Brazil. Shaqiri didn’t play because he was injured, the goalkeeper and centre-back didn’t play because they were ill, but they kept the same formation.

“In relation to the last matches we played against them, they have a small nuance. They usually play two in midfield, but the rest is similar. The wide players are inverted, so they can cut inside, looking for space between the lines. Before they played a 1-2 and know they play more of a 2-1, with Sow pushed further forward. We’ve analysed this, but it doesn’t change their pattern of play. They play out from the back and Sommer is good with his feet. It won’t be a very vertical game like against Korea.”

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo on facing Portugal's defence: "They have two world-class centre-backs. Pepe is like wine. He just gets better and better. I've played against him for the national team and in the Champions League and it's really tough to face him." pic.twitter.com/p9QzJ6qzdm — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) December 5, 2022

Predicted Portugal XI versus Switzerland:

Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, João Palhinha, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo

By Tom Kundert

