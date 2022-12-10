Fernando Santos has made one change as the Seleção take on Morocco for a place in the semi-finals of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Midfielder Rúben Neves comes in for William Carvalho. As for Morocco, the African outfit are without Noussair Mazraoui and Nayef Aguerd after both defenders picked up injuries in the victory over Spain.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro, Rúben Neves, Otávio, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos

Morocco: Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Attyat Allah, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri