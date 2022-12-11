Comments (0)

Portugal fell at the quarterfinal hurdle last night at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Forced to carve openings through a tight defensive vanguard, Portugal started in second gear and ran out of ideas fairly quickly after being pegged back a goal at the end of the first half. The few opportunities which did arrive were turned away and the Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach the semifinals of a World Cup.

So ended Portugal's tournament and possibly the storied careers of Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo, who was inconsolable after the loss.

One final time, Seleção correspondent Nathan Motz attempts to pick out the star performers from last night's match as well as those who left more to be desired.

Starters

Diogo Costa - 4.5

Sure, it was not Loris Karius bad, but Costa's failure to collect a routine cross was an awful error. The resulting goal gave Morocco express permission to retract into a defensive shape which I believe any team left in this tournament will struggle to break down. He may save penalties, but if he cannot collect or parry a simple cross then he cannot play for the Seleção. I did not rate him lower only because he stopped a 1v1 opportunity late in the second half when Portugal were desperately attacking. But not an altogether inspiring tournament performance as a whole. Let us all hope it improves from here on.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Some timely interventions and one key pass, but his passing efficiency was poor and he, like Guerreiro, was unable to get involved at all in the opening 45 minutes. At the break, Dalot had fewer touches than almost every other Portugal player on the field. Credit Morocco to a certain degree for shutting down our fullbacks, but I would like to have seen more.

Pepe - 7.5 PortuGOAL.net's Man of the Match

Portugal's greatest defender concluded what may have been his final World Cup performance the same way he started it. Excellent all over the pitch. When he finished defending, he ran forward to support the attack. It was so unfortunate his second half header did not find the target. Still, he recorded more touches than any other player, won 100% of his tackles, and the most aerial challenges of any player. A warrior and legend of the game.

Rúben Dias - 5.5

Not entirely at fault for the goal, but you would like to see some better communication from him because it seemed he got in Costa's way. Let En-Nesyri get to the ball far too easily. Was on the ball plenty and recorded the best passing metrics of any starter.

Raphael Guerreiro - 5.5

Really struggled to get involved with the fewest touches of any starter - which is rare for a modern fullback. One key pass and one shot before being withdrawn for Cancelo.

Otávio - 6

Won the most tackles of any Portugal player, but I was not a huge fan of some theatrics on display from time to time. He did notch a couple key passes, but his completion percentage was one of the worst and he was the least involved of Portugal's midfielders. Given the run around by Ounahi.

Rúben Neves - 5.5

Collected some interceptions and was the second most efficient passer behind Dias, but if he was there to spray long passes to the wings from deep it just did not work out. A lackluster performance and a lackluster tournament.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5

Worked tirelessly to get Portugal in the game and was more involved than any player aside from Pepe with 108 touches. His heat map shows very little forward progression however and as was the case in other matches this tournament, he never really threatened the opposition goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Registered the most key passes and completed the most dribbles, Bruno smacked a wonderful effort off the crossbar in the first half. His deliveries ran hot and cold, but from a group which mustered only 3 attempts on goal he seemed one of the most likely to breakthrough Morocco's ranks. Was Portugal's best midfielder this tournament.

João Félix - 6

Really struggled to get involved with only 35 touches on the night. Still, Félix came as close as anyone with a rasping effort from Cristiano's layoff. But his passing was mediocre and he was unsuccessful against defenders 1v1. Open space was at a premium of course, but in a match like this you need a player with his skill to complete a few dribbles and pull the defence out of shape. Never happened.

Gonçalo Ramos - 5.5

After setting such a high bar against Switzerland, it is understandable to feel let down by this performance. Only 18 touches before being withdrawn, Ramos recorded only one off-target effort, did not win a single aerial challenge and was completely isolated behind two lines of four Moroccan defenders.

Substitutions

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5

Obrigado, Cristiano. Portugal's captain had only 11 touches in about 40 minutes but still nearly unlocked the Moroccan defence on two occasions. When Ronaldo sprinted onto that long pass, time seemed to stand still for a moment as you felt this could be the moment Ronaldo proved he's still got it. It was not to be, and it is heartbreaking to see him walk away from the World Cup in this fashion. A legend, but it was not his tournament this time.

João Cancelo - 6

Was far more involved and a better passer than Guerreiro, but similar to my complaint with Portugal's other technically skilled players, he only attempted one dribble and failed to complete it. This match was screaming for some take-ons and Cancelo did not deliver. A very disappointing tournament from the City man.

Vitinha - 6

On the ball plenty and passed with great efficiency, but mostly side-to-side. Needed someone to play a killer ball and that never happened.

Rafael Leão - 6

He at least ran at defenders, completing three dribbles and one key pass, but he recorded zero shots. Leão has room to grow, but he might have been a better choice to start this match honestly. Portugal had zero penetration until he came on.

Ricardo Horta - 5.5

No key passes and only 12 touches. Was unable to influence the match at all.

by Nathan Motz