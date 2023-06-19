Iceland-Portugal preview

As has so often been the case over the past two decades, the buildup to Portugal’s latest match has centred around one man – Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, this time there is no controversy in sight. When Ronaldo steps onto the pitch in Reykjavik for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland, it will be his 200th cap for his country – the first male footballer to reach the landmark.

“It means a lot”

Ronaldo was the chosen Seleção player at the pre-match press conference today, and it was no surprise many of the questions focused on what he is about to achieve.

“Reaching 200 appearances means a lot,” said an upbeat Ronaldo. “From the day I made my debut I can say it was always a dream for me [playing for Portugal].

“Reaching 200 international caps isn’t for everybody. It shows the love I have for my country and for the national team. It’s no coincidence.

“Combining my match 200 for the Seleção with a goal would be excellent. However, I have to emphasise that the most important thing is for the team to be in good shape.

“We have to continue on the road to the Euro. We’ve played three good games; tomorrow we want to make it four. If I score I’ll be happy, but the team winning is more important.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will earn his 200th (yes, TWO HUNDREDTH) cap for Portugal tomorrow pic.twitter.com/lhiVDNfRte — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 19, 2023

Many thought Ronaldo’s international career may have been over after a tough World Cup when he was dropped for the first time since becoming a fixture in the team way back at Euro 2004, amidst an ugly fall-out with coach Fernando Santos.

But the 38-year-old has gained a new lease of life under new Portugal coach Roberto Martínez, scoring four goals in the opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers and then putting in his finest performance for months in the 3-0 victory over Bosnia on Saturday, although he did not find the net.

And Ronaldo has no intention of hanging up his international boots in the near future.

“I’ll be here for as long as I, the president and the coach think I should be. I want to continue playing, giving joy to the Portuguese people. It’s been a long journey and it’s not going to end any time soon, I hope.”

Roberto Martínez: “Ronaldo plays”

When asked about his captain’s landmark, Portugal coach Roberto Martínez made no attempt to downplay the occasion.

“I normally don’t reveal my starting XI, not even to the players, but tomorrow it will be a very special match. The first player who has the chance to reach 200 caps will play,” said the Spaniard. “It’s a proud moment for Portuguese football and football worldwide.”

Even so, Martínez was adamant that his players will be concentrating on the job on hand.

“During the game, the focus will be on us as a team, to get the win. I know Iceland very well. They are a balanced team. They are defensively well organised and are dangerous from set pieces.

“Our changing room is in great shape at the moment. I have a very positive sensation after what I saw against Bosnia. The training has been full of energy.

“We have 25 players and it’s important that, with two matches in 72 hours, we use the strength of the changing room. The game against Bosnia was tough from the physical point of view.

“We have two players for each position. The players have been fully committed in the training sessions. Everyone is available. It’s important we do what we have to do – but we won’t make changes just for the sake of it.”

Predicted Portugal XI:

Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Gonçalo Inácio, Raphael Guerreiro, Rúben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, Cristiano Ronaldo

By Tom Kundert