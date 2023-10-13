Ronaldo at the double as Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2 to qualify for Euro 2024

13 October 2023

Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2 at Estádio do Dragão to qualify for the 2024 European Championship with three games to spare.

It looked like being a comfortable victory after Gonçalo Ramos opened the scoring in the 18th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty 11 minutes later.

It wasn’t to be on a wet evening in Porto, Dávid Hancko reducing the deficit with a deflected strike in the 69th minute.

Ronaldo converted Bruno Fernandes' cross three minutes later, but Slovakia stayed in the contest as Stanislav Lobotka sent an unstoppable strike into the top corner with ten minutes remaining.

The Seleção regained their composure and closed the game out, João Félix and Diogo Jota denied by Martin Dúbravka who had an impressive evening between the sticks.

The victory made it seven straight for Roberto Martínez, the manager now able to experiment further with a ticket to Germany guaranteed.

Portugal on top

Portugal monopolised possession from the opening minute, Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopeful shot deflected wide after a trademark interception from João Palhinha.

Ronaldo then attempted an audacious backheel that was blocked, the ball falling to Bernardo Silva who looked certain to score before Milan Skriniar made a vital interception.

Portugal’s effective press meant that Slovakia were unable to play out from the back, constantly resorting to long balls which gave the Seleção even more of the ball.

Bruno Fernandes forced a fine save from Martin Dúbravka after a slick move down the right wing, Rafael Leão next to test the keeper after latching onto a cross from Diogo Dalot.

Slovakia finally managed to get the ball forward in the 15th minute and went desperately close to taking an unlikely lead, António Silva deflecting a cross onto the post and away from danger.

Ramos and Ronaldo find the net

It was only a brief interruption as Portugal opened the scoring three minutes later. Bruno Fernandes did well to make space send a cross to an unmarked Gonçalo Ramos who headed powerfully past Dúbravka.

Roberto Martínez’s side pressed for a second goal and went close when João Cancelo’s cross found Bruno Fernandes, his header from point blank range saved by the increasingly busy goalkepeer.

Portugal wouldn’t be denied however and doubled their advantage from the penalty spot in the 28th minute. Rafael Leão’s cross was clearly handled by Denis Vavro, the crowd getting what they wanted to see as Ronaldo stepped up and converted the spot kick with ease.

Portugal keep pressing

Peter Pekarík was booked after a no nonsense challenge to prevent Leão streaking away, the winger then making an interception which resulted in Ramos testing Dúbravka from close range.

The chances kept coming with Bernardo Silva’s shot saved and Ronaldo unable to convert the rebound. Ronaldo was everywhere, seeing a shot deflected wide before another deflected effort made it’s way to Ramos who hit the post.

The first half ended with Ronaldo unable to keep a bicycle kick down after a delicious delivery from João Cancelo.

Francesco Calzona made two changes at the break with László Bénes and Tomás Suslov replacing Juraj Kucka and Róbert Mak.

Portugal continued to pile on the pressure as the heavens opened up in Porto. The heavy conditions appeared to affect the Seleção however, the hosts getting sloppy and allowing Slovakia into the contest.

David Hancko shot straight at Diogo Costa as the travelling supporters could finally being heard through the pounding rain that was enveloping the Estádio do Dragão.

Both managers went to their bench on the 65th minute, Martínez bringing on João Félix for Rafael Leão and Calzona replacing Róbert Bozeník with Róbert Polievka.

Slovakia get their reward

Slovakia managed to sustain some pressure and deservedly got back into the contest in the 69th minute. Hancko was afforded too much time and space, the defender trying his luck from distance and hitting the jackpot as his shot took a big deflection off António Silva and gave Costa no chance.

Ronaldo right place right time

Portugal restored their two goal advantage three minutes later. It was a simple goal executed to perfection, Bruno Fernandes’ low cross skidding across the turf and met by Ronaldo who converted at the back post.

The home crowd came alive as João Palhinha was booked for a crunching challenge on Škriniar. Fernandes saw his shot saved and Félix missed the top corner before the visitors reduced the deficit once again.

Grandstand finish

The goal came in the 80th minute from an unlikely source, Stanislav Lobotka trying his luck from distance and sending a swerving shot into the top corner with Costa a mere spectator once again.

Palhinha, Bernardo Silva and Ramos made way for Rúben Neves, Otávio and Diogo Jota as Portugal tried to bury Slovakia once and for all.

Félix and Bruno played a neat 1-2 with Félix unable to beat Dúbravka, the goalkeeper continuing his impressive evening by springing back to his feet and denying Jota’s effort.

The final two opportunities of the match fell to the Liverpool forward, unable to beat Dúbravka once again and firing wide after latching onto a lovely ball from Fernandes.

Analysis

Roberto Martínez made an interesting switch up front with Gonçalo Ramos retaining his spot and Cristiano Ronaldo coming back into the starting side after being suspended for the history making 9-0 victory against Luxembourg.

The two forwards had previously played 18 minutes together for Portugal, in the 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

With both players scoring in the opening 30 minutes, it gives Martínez yet another option up front as he tries to find the best combinations with a squad stacked full of world class talent.

Bruno Fernandes was sensational once again and a joy to watch, but that's no surprise.

Martínez has tried many tactical variations after starting the qualification campaign with a back three. His tactics in Porto were very offensive, Fernandes stationed high when in possession, the full-backs attempting to come inside to make up the numbers in midfield.

Many managers are wrecked by what occurs when their team loses possession, finding solidity in transition one of the most difficult aspects of their job. It’s something Martínez will surely be contemplating in the coming days after celebrating a seventh successive victory in charge of the Seleção.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Algarve