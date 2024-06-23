Portugal vs Türkiye - Player Ratings

23 June 2024

Portugal defeated Türkiye 3-0 last night in Dortmund thanks to goals by Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and a howler of an own goal.

Some 16 years after making his tournament debut for Portugal against the same opponent, Pepe composed an extraordinary defensive masterpiece while Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time record for assists at the European Championship.

Hard luck struck again for Rafael Leão, however, as the young forward was booked for simulation and is suspended for the match against Georgia.

João Palhinha also saw his match cut short at halftime, and Rúben Neves showed why he was such an important player for Saudi champions, Al Hilal.

Starters

Diogo Costa – 7

Busier than against Czechia, Diogo made some important stops, especially in the first half before the game was out of reach. Most significantly, he looks comfortable and confident between the sticks.

João Cancelo – 7

As if playing a highlight reel of his career, Cancelo was a little of this and a little of that against Türkiye. Beaten repeatedly in 1v1s, especially in the 1st half, he also notched 91% passing and two key passes. Showed lovely feet at times. Still, his defensive performance was again worrisome and it was unsurprising when Martinez hooked him for Semedo. Likely to be rested vs Georgia, but will he remain 1st choice in the knockout rounds?

Pepe – 10, PortuGOAL.net's Man of the Match

Exquisite, balanced, and with no notable errors whatsoever. Closed down much younger players with ease, impeccably timed a sliding challenge in the first half and made 7 clearances. As in the past, became disinterested with his role on the backline and charged into midfield, stitching passes and recovering the ball for fun. Finished with 97% pass completion. A generational talent whose every movement was purposeful, and he made it all look so effortless in the end. A masterful performance every young defender should watch on repeat.

Rúben Dias – 8

While Pepe ran riot across the pitch, Rúben Dias was quietly excellent, completing 93% of his passes and finishing with the most touches of any player. For a defender, completing a match in near-anonymity is not a bad thing. Dias is no field general, but he's been reliable this tournament. Remains to be seen how he and the rest of the defense will negotiate a stronger opponent.

Nuno Mendes – 7.5

Back in his favored role, Nuno was not as involved as he was against the Czechs and struggled a bit defensively in the first half. But his cross set up Portugal’s opening goal, and he ended the match Portugal’s top tackler. Took care of the ball much better in the 2nd half. A solid, if unspectacular display.

João Palhinha – 6.5

One has to feel for Palhinha. For the second tournament running he's struggled to make the starting XI, finally comes on vs Türkiye, then gets booked and substituted at halftime. He took great care of the ball and made some clearances and interceptions, but his indiscipline has proven costly and now Martinez must decide whether to risk playing him in the R16 or wait until the QFs.

Bruno Fernandes – 6

Put in decent work defensively with 3 tackles. But his match was perhaps best characterized by the decision he made to shoot instead of pass to Ronaldo in the first half. Arguably Portugal’s best player in the last year or so, but this was an off night indeed. Would be rated lower had he not scored Portugal’s third, a goal for which he owes Cristiano a beer.

Vitinha – 7.5

Never far from the ball. Portugal’s metronome tonight with 92% passing including some cheeky flicks. With Bruno off the pace, Vitinha had to play conductor and also put in defensive work when required. Gave the ball away in a dangerous area late in the 2nd half when Turkey were surging. And even though he’s performed admirably so far, Vitinha has possibly benefitted more from the mediocre performances of Portugal’s other midfielders. Will need to see more than just dependability and composure. Where is the killer ball? Where are his shooting boots?

Bernardo Silva – 8

The renaissance Portugal supporters desperately wanted to see. Still difficult to imagine how, after all this time, he just now scored his first ever goal at a major tournament. Also recorded three key passes and was tidy on the ball, but things didn't go all his way either. Some strange giveaways and questionable decision-making at times, and really should have scored again in stoppage time when teed up by Cristiano. This, however, was a performance to build on.

Rafael Leão – 5.5

The booking was harsh yet Leão cut a frustrated figure last night before being subsituted at halftime. Turkish defenders awaited his runs intelligently and Leão made little impact aside from the throughball to Mendes prior to the opening goal. Is it the formation, is it him, is it both? More questions than answers surround Leão so far and his presence in the starting XI for the knockout rounds must surely be in doubt.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 7.5

Three key passes, two aerial challenges, an assist to break the all-time record, and he put a Turkish defender flat down on his backside with a trademark stepover. Ronaldo has been good this tournament and the fact Portugal haven't suffered without his goals is a huge encouragement. In this form he deserves the starting role without a doubt, and the goals will eventually come.

Substitutes

Pedro Neto – 7

This was a decent cameo from Neto. Showed his strength and speed on several runs, and one has to hope he'll start against Georgia. All he needs at this point is confidence and Portugal might have another livewire on its hands.

Rúben Neves - 7

Wonderful ball over the top to Ronaldo and relatively untroubled defensively. With Palhinha's booking, may get more playing time, and perhaps now he's finally ready to hold down this role with greater confidence.

Nélson Semedo - 6

Came on to provide better defensive cover and did just that. Just reward for the season he had with Wolves and it would not be surprising at all to see him in the starting XI against Georgia.

António Silva - not rated

João Neves - not rated

by Nathan Motz