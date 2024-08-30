Featured

Geovany Quenda, Renato Veiga and Tiago Santos get debut Portugal call-ups

30 August 2024

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has announced the squad for next week’s Nations League matches against Croatia and Scotland in Lisbon.

The Spaniard has selected youngsters Geovany Quenda, Renato Veiga and Tiago Santos for the first time in a list of 25 players.

Martínez has decided to freshen things up after a largely disappointing display by the Seleção at the European championship in Germany.

The biggest surprises are the call-ups of 17-year-old Sporting winger Geovany Quenda, who has just four senior appearances under his belt, and Chelsea’s 21-year-old new central defender Renato Veiga, who moved to the London club ahead of the new season and has played just 17 minutes in the English Premier League, although he played all 180 minutes of the Conference League tie against Servette.

Lille right-back Tiago Santos also gets a debut call-up, although his selection is less surprising given the former Estoril defender, 22 years old, was considered one of the best full-backs in France’s Ligue 1 last season.

Sporting duo Pedro Gonçalves and Francisco Trincão and Real Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva are also recalled into the squad after missing out on Euro 2024.

Notable players who drop out of the squad that represented Portugal in Germany include João Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Francisco Conceição and the now-retired Pepe.

Portugal begin their Nations League campaign against Croatia at Benfica’s Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on Thursday 5 September. Three days later on Sunday 8 September the Seleção will host Scotland at the same venue.

Full Portugal squad for Nations League double-header against Croatia and Scotland

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolves), Rui Silva (Real Betis)

Defenders: Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Chelsea), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Tiago Santos (Lille), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Nélson Semedo (Wolves)

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Bayern Munich), João Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), João Félix (Chelsea), Francisco Trincão (Sporting), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting)

Forwards: Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Geovany Quenda (Sporting), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

By Tom Kundert