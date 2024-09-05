Featured

900 for Ronaldo as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League

05 September 2024

Portugal’s UEFA Nations League campaign got off to a winning start after a 2-1 victory against Croatia at Estádio da Luz.

The Seleção got off to a fast start in Lisbon and took the lead in the 8th minute. Bruno Fernandes found Diogo Dalot in the box, the right-back holding off Borna Sosa and firing through Dominik Livaković.

Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the advantage in the 34th minute, getting onto the end of a pinpoint cross from Nuno Mendes and volleying past Livaković.

Croatia reduced the deficit four minutes before the break when Borna Sosa steered an Andrej Kramarić cross into the danger area, Dalot’s outstretched leg diverting the ball past Costa.

Roberto Martínez made two substitutions at the break and switched to a back three.

The second half failed to produce any goals however, Ronaldo heavily involved before coming off to a standing ovation in the dying minutes.

Portugoal's Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio da Luz.

Dalot scores early

Diogo Dalot was busy early on, replicating João Cancelo’s role by making the extra man in midfield where Vitinha was sitting behind Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

Rafael Leão’s cross fell to Fernandes who saw his shot saved by Dominik Livaković. Fernandes was involved in the opening goal in the 8th minute, a clever ball to Dalot who held off Borna Sosa and squeezed the ball through Livaković’s legs.

Fernandes was at the heart of another chance from a Croatia corner, releasing Ronaldo who was narrowly beaten to the ball by a busy Livaković.

Luka Modrić fired a warning shot in the 14th minute after the dangerous Josip Gvardiol got forward, the defender then sending a shot of his own straight at Diogo Costa.

Crisitiano Ronaldo tested Livaković at the near post after nice work from Fernandes and Leão before Diogo Costa was finally called into action. Andrej Kramarić dragged his effort wide and then fired through traffic, Costa punching the ball away with a strong left hand.

Ronaldo makes it 900

Ronaldo had another milestone to reach and he would not be denied as he doubled Portugal's advantage in the 34th minute. A perfect Nuno Mendes cross fell to the striker who volleyed home from close range, Ronaldo forgoing his trademark celebration to kiss the turf near the corner flag.

Croatia took seven minutes to reduce the deficit. Modrić released Kramarić, the striker getting to the byline with his cross steered back into the danger area by Sosa, Dalot diverting the ball past Costa.

The Seleção went close to restoring their two goal advantage before the break. Pedro Neto made an interception and went on a long run forward, his shot taking a slight touch off Gvardiol which saw the ball hit the bar and bounce away from danger.

Martínez shakes it up

Roberto Martínez made two changes at the break with Leão and Neto replaced by Nélson Semedo and João Neves. Dalot slotted into the right side of a back three as Martínez tweaked the formation. Zlatko Dalić made one change in central defence with Marin Pongračić making way for Duje Ćaleta-Car.

Mendes created another chance for Ronaldo which was deflected wide by Ćaleta-Car. CR7 then returned the favour, Mendes forcing a save from Livaković.

Igor Matanović came on for the ineffective Martin Baturina, the big striker moving up front with Kramarić occupying the left-wing position.

It's the Cristiano Ronaldo show

Dalot got into the game once again after a long ball to Fernandes, Bernardo Silva eventually presenting a chance to Ronaldo who forced another save from Livaković. Dalot then made a great challenge to deny Mario Pašalić who had got onto a Kristijan Jakić’s long ball.

Ronaldo was providing some great link up play from the left flank, a well timed through ball to Mendes and a backheel to Fernandes that got the crowd out of their slumber. Luka Modrić was booked after protesting Matanović’s foul on Vitinha which gave Ronaldo a free kick opportunity, the 39-year-old firing into the wall.

Croatia began to sustain some pressure, Matanović volleying wide before both managers went to their bench. Modrić and Jakić were replaced by Petar Sučić and Ivan Perišić, Gonçalo Inácio making way for António Silva.

Ronaldo continued to play the supporting role after a long run down the right wing, his pass making space for Semedo who saw his shot deflected over the bar by Šutalo.

Diogo Jota replaced Ronaldo and Pedro Gonçalves came on for an injured Vitinha with added time approaching. Croatia couldn’t find an equaliser, Kramarić shooting into the side netting and Matanović heading Perišić’s cross wide.

Ronaldo takes centre stage

Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily involved in Portugal’s first match since the penalty shootout defeat to France in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. He went close to getting onto Bruno Fernandes’ through ball, converted Nuno Mendes’ cross, went close to a second goal and made a number of key passes.

Ronaldo produced a strong performance and deserved his 900th career goal, another incredible milestone. With a few more seasons in Saudi Arabia and some more matches for the Seleção, he will be targeting 1000.

Tribute for Pepe

There was a tribute for Pepe before kick off, the 41-year-old presented with a jersey to commemorate 141 caps for Portugal.

He had a fantastic career and will be missed.

Martínez shakes it up once again

Roberto Martínez made an interesting tweak to the starting side, the first time we have seen Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva start alongside two wingers.

Pedro Neto began the game opposite Rafael Leão, the Chelsea winger going desperately close to scoring on the stroke of half-time.

João Palhinha and Rúben Neves remained on the bench throughout.

Martínez changed the formation at half-time, but it failed to stop Croatia who had multiple chances to equalise.

Pote returns

Pedro Gonçalves replaced Vitinha late on, the Sporting Clube de Portugal playmaker earning his third cap.

He hasn’t been seen in a Seleção shirt in over three years, last appearing at Estádio da Luz in June 2021, in a friendly against Israel. It’s good to see him back.