Featured

Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal beat Scotland 2-1 in the Nations League

08 September 2024

Portugal made it two wins in the UEFA Nations League after beating Scotland 2-1 at Estádio da Luz.

The Seleção found themselves 1-0 down in the 7th minute when Scott McTominay headed Kenny McLean’s cross past Diogo Costa.

Portugal dominated proceedings with Rafael Leão heavily involved, the Scots holding on until half-time when Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced off the bench.

Bruno Fernandes converted a Leão cross to level the scores in the 58th minute. João Félix went close and Ronaldo hit the woodwork twice but he wouldn’t be denied.

The winning goal came in the 88th minute, Nuno Mendes’ cross picking out Ronaldo who found the net from close range.

Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio da Luz.

Scotland take the lead

Portugal began well with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva combining to send Diogo Jota into space, the striker unable to get away from Scott McKenna.

The positivity was short lived as Scotland sustained some pressure and took the lead in the 7th minute. Kenny McLean sent a cross towards the back post, Scott McTominay ghosting behind Portugal’s defence and heading past Diogo Costa.

It’s the Rafael Leão show

Rafael Leão got past three defenders and fired into side netting before another effort was deflected wide. António Silva headed Pedro Neto’s cross over the bar and Leão shot was saved by Angus Gunn.

The winger then got onto the end of a long pass from Fernandes, his cross slightly behind Jota who couldn’t keep a difficult chance down. Leão created another chance for António Silva who replicated his first attempt.

The opportunities kept coming for the Seleção as Jota headed at Gunn and Nuno Mendes fired a low drive wide. There was a huge roar when Cristiano Ronaldo began warming up on the touchline.

Portugal ended the first half with all the momentum, Fernandes’ shot blocked and Leão dragging his shot narrowly wide.

Fernandes equalises

Roberto Martínez made two changes at the break with Rúben Neves and Cristiano Ronaldo replacing João Palhinha and Pedro Neto. It took nine minutes for Portugal to draw level.

Leão cross fell perfectly for Fernandes, his low curling effort too hard to handle for Gunn who got plenty of purchase on the ball but unable to keep it out of his net.

Scotland responded well, two penalty claims denied before McTominay shot straight at Costa.

Martínez went to his bench again in the 68th minute when Bernardo Silva and Leão made way for João Neves and João Félix. Steve Clarke brought on Ryan Gauld and Tommy Conway for Kenny McLean and Lyndon Dykes.

Portugal pressure

Portugal piled on the pressure and went close in the 78th minute. João Félix exchanged passes with Ronaldo who provided a classy backheel, Félix unable to beat Gunn who made a smart save.

Four minutes later Ronaldo was denied by the woodwork twice in quick succession. He hit the post after Gunn had saved Félix’s header, then headed a Fernandes cross against the post with Gunn getting off his feet to deny Félix on the line.

Portugal and Ronaldo would not be denied with the winning goal coming in the 88th minute. Nuno Mendes’ cross evaded Jota and Gunn, the ball falling perfectly for Ronaldo who converted from close range to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Ronaldo to the rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench after producing a goal and a man of the match performance in the 2-1 win against Croatia. There was no doubt he was going to come off the bench at half-time with Portugal 1-0 down, and it was no surprise he played a starring role in the comeback.

The 39-year-old hit the woodwork on two occasions, but was never going to miss when another Nuno Mendes cross picked him out in the six-yard box. The crowd inside Estádio da Luz went crazy and it was a privilege to witness it live.

Martínez maintains the change

Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes started in midfield once again with Pedro Neto and Rafael Leão occupying the wing positions. That’s been the main tactical switch since Euro 2024 and something to keep an eye on for the rest of the Nations League campaign.

Lethal left side

Nuno Mendes has had a strong international break, two impressive performances capped off with two assists for Ronaldo. His combination play with Rafael Leão is improving and proving to be a nightmare for opposition defences.

Line Up

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa - Nélson Semedo (Diogo Dalot 76’), Rúben Dias, António Silva, Nuno Mendes - Bernardo Silva (João Neves 68), João Palhinha (Rúben Neves 46’), Bruno Fernandes - Pedro Neto (Cristiano Ronaldo 46’), Diogo Jota, Rafael Leão (João Félix 68’)

Unused substitutes: José Sá, Rui Silva, Renato Veiga, Tiago Santos, Pedro Gonçalves, Geovany Quenda, Trincão

Coach: Roberto Martínez

Goals:

[0-1] Scott McTominay 7’

[1-1] Bruno Fernandes 54’

[2-1] Cristiano Ronaldo 88’