Portugal win 3-1 in the Faroe Islands to qualify for the 2025 UEFA European U21 Championship

11 October 2024

Portugal have qualified for the 2025 UEFA European U21 Championship after two late goals secured a 3-1 win in the Faroe Islands.

The hosts went ahead in the 3rd minute in Klaksvík, Olaf Bárdarson’s corner sailing over Samuel Soares and nestling in the net.

Rui Jorge’s side took some time to assert their authority, Fábio Silva equalising in the 38th minute after finishing off a neat 1-2 with Tiago Santos.

Portugal found it hard to turn their superiority into clear cut opportunities, eventually taking the lead in the 87th minute when Gabriel Brás converted Mateus Fernandes’ corner.

Paulo Bernardo did it all himself two minutes later, the Celtic midfielder firing the ball into the top corner to seal the deal.

Equipa das Quinas conclude the qualifiers in Andorra on Tuesday.

Faroe Islands go ahead

Faroe Islands couldn’t have anticipated for a better start in Klaksvík where they took the lead in the 3rd minute. Samuel Soares won’t want to see it again, Olaf Bárdarson’s corner sailing over his head and into the net.

Portugal struggled to create chances as the hosts dropped deep to protect their advantage. Ari Petersen turned away Paulo Bernardo’s long range strike in the 23rd minute as the momentum began to switch in the visitors’ favour.

Portugal get on top

Rodrigo Mora saw his shot cleared off the line, Fábio Silva hit the post from a tight angle and Tiago Tomás headed over the bar.

The snow began to fall at the picturesque Við Djúpumýrar stadium as Faroe Islands fought back, Bárdarson releasing Heini Sørensen who couldn’t beat Soares.

Fábio Silva equalises

Portugal got back on the front foot and equalised in the 38th minute. The goal came after some nice interplay down the right wing, Silva playing a 1-2 with Tiago Santos, continuing his run and steering the ball past Petersen.

Silva was booked for a high shot on Sørensen which saw the winger unresponsive and requiring treatment before being replaced by Beinir Nolsøe. The snow increased, the white ball replaced with a darker variation.

Silva appeared to hit another opponent high in front of the Faroe Islands bench, the striker then getting into the box where he forced a save from Petersen.

Rui Jorge took no chances at the break when he replaced Silva with Henrique Araújo. The cameras then showed Sørensen on a stretcher and about to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Tiago Santos picked up an injury and was replaced by Rodrigo Gomes, Jorge using the opportunity to bring on Pedro Santos for Rodrigo Mora. Tiago Tomás was next to make way for Carlos Borges in the 69th minute.

Geovany Quenda went close before being replaced by Dário Essugo. Rafael Rodrigues shot straight at Petersen in the 85th minute when a draw seemed the probable result.

Late goals get it done

Portugal had other ideas and took the lead two minutes later. It was a simple goal, Mateus Fernandes delivering a corner towards the back post where an unmarked Gabriel Brás had a free run to the ball and headed it into the net.

There was time for Paulo Bernardo to put the icing on the cake, the midfielder making some space in the box and smashing the ball into the top corner.

Qualification assured as Jorge’s squad takes shape

The victory saw Portugal qualify for the 2025 UEFA U21 European Championship with a game to spare. They have won eight of their nine qualifiers with 35 goals scored and five conceded, the only slip up coming in a 2-1 defeat in Greece.

Arouca's Chico Lamba made his U21 debut in Klaksvík due to Eduardo Quaresma’s withdrawal and Roberto Martínez calling Tomás Araújo up to the Seleção squad to replace Gonçalo Inácio.

Rodrigo Mora earned his first start for the U21 side after starring in Portugal’s run to the 2024 European U17 Championship final in Cyprus.

Another member of that U17 squad, Geovany Quenda, earned his first U21 cap after a remarkable rise has seen the 17-year-old earn plenty of playing time for Primeira Liga champions Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Gabriel Brás earned his second start for Rui Jorge’s side after making his debut in the recent 2-0 win in Croatia.

Rui Jorge’s squad is continually evolving with younger players emerging and established players making the step up to the senior side. Araújo’s call up comes after João Neves, Francisco Conceição, Renato Veiga and Tiago Santos.

Another complication for Jorge is the Club World Cup which will starts in June next year. Speaking about the revamped 32 club competition, Jorge said: “It’s worrying. We don’t really know how to manage the situation, I must confess. The transfer period further complicates our potential selections, but there’s not much we can do and we just have to manage the situation.”

It’s going to be interesting to see the squad Jorge selects to travel to Slovakia. Portugal have never won the U21 European Championship, finishing runner-up in 1994, 2015 and 2021 when they lost 1-0 against Germany in the final.

By Matthew Marshall