Portugal player ratings v Scotland

16 October 2024

After gifting their fans with a scintillating performance on Saturday against Poland, it was a case of two steps forwards and one step backwards for Portugal in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

An unimaginative and disjointed Seleção side, much rotated from the starting XI in Warsaw, could find no way through a resolute Scotland defence, with the 0-0 final score predictable long before the final whistle blew on a forgettable match at Hampdem Park.

Tom Kundert has the Portugal player ratings.

Starters

Diogo Costa – 6.5

Did not have a huge amount to do but dealt with Scotland’s sporadic threats efficiently, positioning himself well to make sure he had only to make routine saves and as ever distributing the ball accurately.

João Cancelo – 5.0

Back in the team for the first time since Euro 2024, Cancelo spent most of the match as an auxiliary attacker but it was not his night. Wasted a series of crossing opportunities with poor deliveries and failed to build chemistry with his teammates.

Rúben Dias – 6.5

Another sound display from the centre-back who has slipped smoothly into the “defensive lynchpin” role since Pepe’s retirement and maintained his good Euro 2024 form.

António Silva – 5.0

Looks short of confidence and a different player to the commanding presence that so impressed in his debut season at Benfica and at the Qatar World Cup. Some wayward passes to needlessly give away possession exemplified a nervy display.

Nuno Mendes – 6.5

Starting without his partner in crime from Saturday’s left flank masterclass, Rafael Leão, Mendes was more conservative in his attacking movements. Nevertheless, apart from a careless early pass he was solid as ever in defence, using his speed and athleticism to shut down any Scottish threat in his vicinity, ending with a match high 6 ball recoveries.

João Palhinha – 5.5

With Scotland attacking only intermittently, Palhinha was not overworked and will be pleased to get minutes under his belt after a slow start to his club season at Bayern Munich. A brilliant tackle in the attacking third in 41st minute led to an opening for Ronaldo who shot over the bar.

Vitinha – 6.5

Saw plenty of the ball and retained possession beautifully as usual. However, the PSG midfielder was unable to unlock the massed ranks of Scottish defence and at times he overdid the safe option.

Bruno Fernandes – 5.5

Started in an advanced position and gradually dropped further back as he found himself starved of the ball. More influential in the second half and came close to scoring the winner late on when only a fine reflex save by Craig Gordon denied the Manchester United captain.

Diogo Jota – 5.0

Worked hard as is his wont but ineffectual against an overpopulated deep-lying defence denying him open space to run into.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 5.5

A frustrating night for the captain who had a match high 5 attempts at goal, but could not convert any of them to provide the perfect answer to the Scottish fans giving him a hard time from the stands. He will be especially annoyed at spurning two presentable second-half chances, misdirecting a header and shooting wide after working room for himself.

Francisco Conceição – 6.5, PortuGOAL’s Man of the Match

Francisco Conceição in action against Scotland at Hampden Park. Photo: FPF/Diogo Pinto

For the hour he was on the pitch he looked like Portugal’s most likely source of providing the spark to breach the Scotland defence. His low centre of gravity, quick feet and trickery were useful weapons against Scotland’s tall and bulky defenders and he swung in some dangerous crosses.

Substitutes

Rúben Neves – 5.5

Everyone’s favourite whipping boy, like in Poland Neves was a positive influence on the team tonight, freeing up Vitinha to get further forward.

Bernardo Silva – 6.0

Bernardo is exuding confidence and was as neat, tidy and as willing to run as ever, helping Portugal accentuate their attacking momentum when he came on.

Rafael Leão – 6.5

Just half an hour on the pitch in a period when Scotland had virtually all their players behind the line of the ball, but even so managed some trademark bursts towards the byline, setting up the best chance of the match for Bruno Fernandes.

João Félix – not rated

Nélson Semedo – not rated