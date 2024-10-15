Featured

Portugal pick up a point in the Nations League after a 0-0 draw in Scotland

15 October 2024

Portugal drew 0-0 in Scotland to end their perfect start in the UEFA Nations League.

Scott McTominay headed at Diogo Costa in the 4th minute but quality chances were hard to come by in a dull first half in Glasgow.

The Seleção began to boss the ball but were unable to test Craig Gordon, frequent stoppages slowing the game down with neither side unable to gain any momentum.

Ronaldo was visibly frustrated throughout the match, Portugal’s best chance coming in the 87th minute when Gordon did well to deny Bruno Fernandes.

Rafael Leão saw his shot blocked in added time, Ronaldo storming off the pitch after the final whistle which mirrored the attitude of most inside the stadium.

Portugoal’s Matthew Marshall reports from Hampden Park.

McTominay chance

Scotland spurned a great opportunity to shock the Seleção in the 4th minute. It came from a quick free kick, Andy Robertson’s cross picking out Scott McTominay who headed at Diogo Costa.

Cristiano Ronaldo shot straight at Craig Gordon as Portugal began to monopolise possession. They were unable to take advantage of frequent corners and crosses into the box with the hosts defending resolutely.

Ryan Christie gave Costa some catching practice following a free kick, the game getting slowed down by stoppages and referee Lawrence Visser who earned the wrath of a visibly upset and annoyed Ronaldo.

The small contingent of Portuguese supporters were making the majority of the noise at Hampden Park.

Pattern emerges

Portugal ended the first half with Diogo Jota’s shot comfortably collected by Craig Gordon, Ronaldo and Vitinha firing way over the bar.

The second half started with Ronaldo heading Jota’s cross over the bar. Francisco Conceição was next to miss by a mile after a 1-2 with Ronaldo.

Roberto Martínez decided to act in the 61st minute when he brought on Rúben Neves, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leão for Palhinha, Conceição and Jota. Steve Clark responded six minutes later when he introduced wingers Ryan Gauld and Lewis Morgan for Ryan Christie and Ben Doak.

Game opens up

The game came alive with 15 minutes remaining, Ronaldo spinning in the box and sending a shot wide with the captain certain of a corner. Portugal had a great chance in the 87th minute, Leão picking out Bruno Fernandes who saw his first time effort saved by Gordon.

Nélson Semedo and João Félix were given five minutes to make an impact, Leão with the final opportunity which was blocked by Nicky Devlin.

Low quality spectacle

I had high expectations visiting Hampden Park, one of the iconic stadiums in world football. Not only was the stadium and the atmosphere inside it a huge disappointment, the match failed to get going and deserves a minimal amount of analysis.

Scotland were desperate to avoid a fifth straight defeat stretching back to Euro 2024, the point and their clean sheet well deserved. Scott McTominay’s early chance was as good as it got for the hosts who were largely second best and shut down by a superior Portugal side.

The Seleção bossed the ball, ending with 70% possession with 13-4 shots, but only three were on target and Craig Gordon was tested once.

Roberto Martínez made six changes to the side that started in the 2-1 win in Poland with António Silva, João Cancelo, João Palhinha, Vitinha, Francisco Conceição & Diogo Jota coming in. The manager will use this one to learn more about his side as the long road to the World Cup continues.

Ronaldo’s reaction after the final whistle said it all. He showed his dissatisfaction with the officials and the performance by storming down the tunnel as the first available opportunity, he and most in attendance eager to move on with their lives as soon as possible.

Line Ups

Scotland (4-2-3-1): Craig Gordon, Anthony Ralston (Nicky Devlin, 88’), Grant Hanley, John Souttar, Andy Robertson, Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Christie (Ryan Gauld, 67’), Scott McTominay, Ben Doak (Lewis Morgan, 67’), Che Adams (Lyndon Dykes, 84’)

Unused substitutes: Robby McCrorie, Jon McCracken, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Porteous, Jack MacKenzie, Andy Irving, Connor Barron, Kevin Nisbet

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa, João Cancelo (Nélson Semedo, 88’), Rúben Dias, António Silva, Nuno Mendes, João Palhinha (Rúben Neves, 61’), Vitinha (João Félix, 88’), Bruno Fernandes, Francisco Conceição (Bernardo Silva, 61’), Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota (Rafael Leão, 61’)

Unused substitutes: Ricardo Velho, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot, Renato Veiga, Otávio, João Neves, Francisco Trincão