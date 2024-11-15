Featured

Vitinha sparks second-half demolition job as Portugal thrash Poland 5-1 in Porto

15 November 2024

Portugal crushed Poland 5-1 at the Estádio do Dragão tonight to book their place in the Nations League quarter-finals as winners of Group A1.

The well-known football saying “a game of two halves” could have been invented for this match. A slow, sloppy and sluggish first 45 minutes by the Seleção contrasted sharply to a sparkling second-half performance in which goals by Rafael Leão, Cristiano Ronaldo (x2), Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto overwhelmed the Poles, for whom Dominik Marczuk netted a late consolation.

Vitinha, who came on after the break, was the catalyst for the change and proved tonight that he has to be a starter in Roberto Martínez’s team. More to follow.