Portugal vs Poland - Player Ratings

16 November 2024

The Seleção flattened Poland 5-1 at the Estádio Dragão last night.

Another Nations Leage encounter, another avant-garde starting XI from Roberto Martinez featuring an untested CB duo and João Neves anchoring midfield in a traditional 4-3-3.

While the opening half showcased imbalance in central midfield and a lethargic passing cadence, Vitinha entered and the home side awoke to overcome the pouring rain and clinch Group 1 in League A of the UEFA Nations League with one match to spare.

Leão, Neto, and of course Ronaldo heaped misery on a Polish side desperate to keep its own hopes alive as Croatia fell to Scotland at Hampden Park. Nathan Motz has PortuGOAL.net's player ratings as the Seleção march into the knockout rounds to be held spring 2025.

Starters

Diogo Costa – 7

Unexpectedly the busier of the two keepers until halftime. Well-positioned to stifle a 12’ min header from Bereszynski before Zalewski tested his reflexes with a crisp near-post effort. Denied Zielinski from range in the second half before Marczuk finally got one past him late on, but the Porto keeper was hardly to blame after such a poor giveaway by substitute Nuno Tavares.

Diogo Dalot – 6.5

Showed nimble feet to work his way through the first half press. Much of the visitor’s early pressure did come down his side, but he and Neto grew into the performance like much of the rest of the starting XI. Not spectacular perhaps, but error-free and his shot earned the penalty which Ronaldo tucked away for Portugal’s second of the night.

Renato Veiga – 6.5

Showed good speed and strength to run down a loose ball and hold off Piatek when it looked as if he was second favorite. Bamboozled by Zalewski’s run and feint in the second half, but so was his partner in defence. Another reliable cameo from the Chelsea man.

António Silva – 7

Discouraging to see not one, but both CBs on the floor attempting to charge down Zalewski’s fake shot in the second half. Yet Silva was the better of the two on the night. Took great care of the ball and won 100% of his aerial and ground challenges.

Nuno Mendes – 7

Unusually subdued in the first half but still did well to recover and head away Berezynski’s effort after the Sampdoria man was played clean through. Clipped in a wonderful ball for Leão to open the scoring then seemed more settled and effective. His metrics might not have shown it on this occasion, but his value to this squad is incontestable.

João Neves – 5.5

Given an unforeseen opportunity to anchor midfield in the absence of a more traditional No.6 and was simply not up to the task. On the ball more than anyone else in the first half with 51 touches but could not put them to use effectively. Dispossessed 4 times, dribbled past twice, and unable to orchestrate attacking movements. Replaced by gamechanger and PSG teammate Vitinha at the break.

Bruno Fernandes – 7

It’s like this for him at times. Disinterested and wasteful through large spells of the match then decided to make his mark upon proceedings. Registered three key passes, more touches than every player but António Silva, and dispatched one laser guided missile in off the underside of the crossbar from 25 meters. Feast or famine, but the eating was good tonight…..eventually.

Bernardo Silva – 6

Like Bruno, couldn’t sort himself out properly in this midfield configuration. Unlike Bruno, Silva did not leave behind something to savor. Full of running, but other talented midfielders are lining up to take his job. Bernardo has had good matches for the Seleção, but arguably not enough of them.

Pedro Neto – 8

Announced himself early on with a great ball toward Bruno Fernandes at the back post which went begging. Wonderful skill to nutmeg his marker and set up Dalot’s shot off the hand of a Polish defender to earn a penalty. Tested the keeper with a curling effort in the 75’ then laced in a dynamite finish at the near post, only his second goal for the national side. A lazy giveaway or two, but contributed three key passes on 96% passing. Neto is starting to show up for Portugal.

Rafael Leão – 7.5

One of the only players huffing and puffing in the first half. Some energetic, marauding runs down the left side ahead of Mendes, but couldn’t put it together in the final third. Headed over a Fernandes cross then very nearly assisted Ronaldo. Blazed another shot over in the 49’ before starting and finishing a sweeping counterattack to open the scoring. Still struggles to slow things down and find composure to deliver the perfect cross or shot, but his partnership with Mendes could become one of the best in international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 7.5

A poor, poor match initially. Wasted a free kick inside the opening half hour, then missed another chance and threw an absolute fit, earning a yellow card for berating the referee. Portugal’s worst passer on the night, but recorded five shots, scored a penalty, and laid down a fine throughball to assist Neto’s goal. Oh, yes, and at nearly 40 years of age, got up on his bike to thump in goal No.135 for Portugal, No.910 of his career. Late-stage Ronaldo is something else. Superfluous to all requirements then reaches into his magic bag of tricks to pull off a stunt like that. It’s a joke he rather enjoys playing on all of us.

Substitutes

Vitinha – 9, PortuGOAL.net’s Man of the Match

Abruptly and authoritatively removed all doubt regarding the outcome of the match as soon as he stepped on the pitch. Transformed Portugal’s character. Recycled possession with sumptuous ease and vigorously carved out passing channels where none existed. First assisted Bruno Fernandes then floated a delicate backpost ball for Cristiano to crash home an acrobatic finish. The metronome – 70/71 complete passes including four key passes and 78 touches in just 45 minutes. Unplayable.

Samú Costa – 6

Came on with the match just about out of reach and helped filter the ball to Vitinha once or twice. Tidy on the ball, but not especially involved.

Trincão – Not rated

João Félix – Not rated

Nuno Tavares – Not rated