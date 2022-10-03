The World Travel Awards are considered the “Oscars for the travel industry” and Portugal has once again been showered with accolades in the 2022 edition, accumulating 30 awards in a wide range of categories.

Pride of place goes to the country as a whole being voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Destination for the fifth time in the last six years.

Awards in other major categories include Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination (Azores), Europe’s Leading Beach Destination (Algarve) and Europe’s Leading City Destination (Porto).

“The votes are cast by thousands of professionals in the travel industry coming from all countries of the world, and this year Portugal earned over thirty awards for its destinations, regions, products and services,” reads a press release from the Ministry of the Economy and Maritime Affairs, which oversees the tourism sector.

“The distinctions in over thirty categories in the European edition of the World Travel Awards 2022, is of particular significance after the difficult pandemic years. It is with pride that we see our tourism companies and professionals being acknowledged by their international peers,” said Rita Marques, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Trade and Services.

“All the agents of the sector are to be congratulated by meeting the challenge of consolidating Portugal as a tourist destination of excellence, in whatever circumstances.”

Adventure in Arouca

The Passadiços do Paiva attraction, a meticulously maintained walking route through stunning scenery alongside the banks of the River Paiva in northwest Portugal continues to earn praise, winning Awards in two categories: Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction and Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

Portugal’s capital Lisbon alone won six awards including Europe’s Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination, Europe’s Leading City Break Destination and Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination.

City mayor Carlos Moedas commented: “The awards Lisbon receives today reflect our investment in the quality of the tourism offers in Lisbon. We are recuperating and repositioning Lisbon as an increasingly attractive capital.”

by Tom Kundert

Full list of Portuguese tourist destinations that won World Travel Awards 2022