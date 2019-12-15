Gil Vicente and Vitória Guimarães played out an exciting 2-2 draw at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos. Claude Goncalves and Bozhidar Kraev gave the hosts a 2-0 half time lead, but Vitor Oliveira’s side were flooded in the second half with Marcus Edwards and Davidson giving Guimarães a share of the spoils. PortuGOAL's Matthew Marshall braved the rain in Barcelos to see two youngsters steal the show.

Gil Vicente deserve half time lead

It was an open game from the first minute and Gil Vicente wasted a great opportunity to take an early advantage. Mikel Agu took down Sandro Lima with a penalty awarded, the Brazilian striker stepping up but his spot kick was saved by Douglas.

Bozhidar Kraev was looking dangerous, some great work from the Bulgarian on the byline in the 28th minute resulting in a cross that was cleared to Claude Goncalves. The midfielder unleashed a left footed volley into the bottom corner and five minutes later it was 2-0.

Sandro Lima and Lourency combined with Lourency racing through, he found Kraev who showed great composure to round Douglas and fire into an empty net. Marcus Edwards was looking the most likely to unlock the door for Ivo Vieira’s side with the manager growing impatient.

Mikel Agu was hooked for Pêpê Rodriguez and a minute later Ola John suffered an injury and was replaced by Bruno Duarte. Duarte took up a central attacking position and headed over a Rafa Soares cross just before half time.

Vitória fight back

Vieira made his final substitution in the 62nd minute with Davidson replacing João Teixeira. Six minutes later the visitors reduced the deficit when Marcus Edwards exchanged a neat 1-2 with Bruno Duarte before firing under Denis.

Gil Vicente’s full backs were getting little help which saw Vitor Oliveira replace Yves Baraye and Lourency with Romário Baldé and Erick. It didn’t make much difference. The tide had turned, Edwards had grown in confidence and it appeared a matter of time before Vitória drew level.

Davidson outmuscled Rúben Fernandes which led to Duarte and Léo Bonatini forcing saves from Denis, but the keeper could do nothing about Vitoria’s equaliser in the 85th minute.

Edwards started the move, remaining in the penalty box where he received the ball and found Davidson who swivelled and finished into the bottom corner. Pêpê Rodriguez had one final chance to steal all three points in added time with Denis tipping his shot wide.

Bozhidar Kraev shines

Gil Vicente signed 23 players in the summer in an attempt to put together a squad capable of competing at the top level. There was always going to be some hit and miss but one player that is starting to become a hit is Bozhidar Kraev.

The Bulgarian was signed on loan from FC Midtjylland and is running the show with freedom to roam in the #10 role. He was responsible for creating Gil Vicente’s opening goal, was on hand to score their second and was the standout player for the hosts.

Kraev showed great attitude, work rate, vision and will be a player that Oliveira leans on heavily during the second half of the season. Having already earned nine caps for Bulgaria, the 22-year-old has plenty of potential to improve.

Gil Vicente vs Vitória Guimarães highlights

Home comfort vital for Gil Vicente

Gil Vicente have yet to be beaten in the Primeira Liga at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos this season, claiming a 2-1 win against Porto on opening day and recently beating Sporting CP 3-1. They were solid in transition in the first half, getting back in numbers and limiting Guimarães to long distance shots.

Henrique Gomes started to get targeted however, the left back unable to handle Marcus Edwards, but in fairness he was given very little assistance. Vitor Oliveira would have been disappointed to throw away a 2-0 lead when Vitória’s threats were clear to see, but in the end it’s another point in their quest for survival.

Having already entertained Porto, Braga, Sporting CP and Vitória Guimarães in Barcelos, the second half of the season sees Gil Vicente with an easier schedule at home where they will be hopeful of picking up enough points to survive.

Marcus Edwards makes the difference

Marcus Edwards took some time to adjust to life in Portugal after being signed on a free transfer from Tottenham’s U23 side, but he is growing in confidence and was a clear man-of-the-match in Barcelos.

His passing was wayward in the first half but his guile was always evident and his quality came through in the end. Constantly sending teammates into space, he scored to get Guimarães back in the game and had a big hand in Davidson’s equaliser.

That’s three goals and two assists in his last four appearances including coming off the bench to score the winner in Frankfurt. Edwards is starting to thrive in Guimarães, keep a close eye on the English winger in 2020.