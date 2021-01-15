The 2020/21 Liga NOS season is a little over one third of the way through, but tonight’s two matches feel like they could have a crucial bearing on who will end up champions of Portugal come May.

The big match takes place in the city of Porto at 9.00pm local time as the reigning champions host Benfica. Defeat for either team could see them fall seven points behind Sporting, provided the Lions can recover the double blow of a first domestic defeat of the season and an outbreak of Covid-19 to see off Rio Ave. PortuGOAL previews tonight’s action.

FC Porto v Benfica

Porto will go into the match brimming with confidence having won 15 of their last 16 matches in all competitions, the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record over the last two and a half months being the home draw against Manchester City in the Champions League.

That said, the Dragons were dealt a blow yesterday with the news that feisty Brazilian midfielder Otávio, enjoying the finest season of his career, is out of the match having tested positive for Covid-19. The space opened up the matchday squad is filled by Francisco Conceição, son of coach Sérgio, although the 18-year-old is unlikely to see the pitch with Porto having a settled team with few changes in recent weeks. Right-back Wilson Manafá is also out having caught the virus last week.

Porto players all over the pitch are excelling, with midfielder Sérgio Oliveira playing the best football of his life, and Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi providing extra firepower compared to last year. On the downside, talismanic centre-back Pepe has been in and out of the team – mostly out – with a series of injuries, but the 37-year-old is expected to be fit for the match.

All told, Porto are in good shape going into the Clássico, and will be eyeing the opportunity to at least keep pace with Sporting while simultaneously dealing Benfica’s title prospects a blow.

Benfica are on a strong run of form themselves in the league, at least in terms of results, having won 5 and drawn 1 of their last 6 Liga NOS matches. However, the general performance level shown by the Eagles has attracted criticism, with many Benfica fans feeling Jorge Jesus’ men should be playing better on the back of the heavy investment made to boost the squad in the close season.

Unlike Porto, Benfica do not yet seem to have hit upon a first-choice XI, with central midfield positions especially the root of much discussion. A combination of Julien Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Gabriel, Pizzi and more recently Chiquinho and Samaris have been used, none of which have consistently clicked. Better news for the Lisbon club is the vastly improved form of Nico Otamendi, who has overcome a sticky start to his Benfica career to form a solid partnership at the heart of defence alongside Jan Vertonghen.

Key battles / players

Out wide: Porto’s Mexican winger Jesús Corona was the Dragons’ player of the year last season, while on the opposite flank Luis Díaz has been a revelation in 2020/21. With both Benfica full-backs Gilberto and Grimaldo extremely dangerous when marauding forward but suspect in carrying out their defensive duties, gaining the ascendancy on the flanks could be a game decider for either team.

Strikers to the fore: Mehdi Taremi and Darwin Núñez have proved astute purchases for Porto and Benfica respectively, with both strikers quickly making themselves the focal point of their team’s respective attacks. Tarmei exudes elegance and intelligence, while Darwin is all about inexhaustible energy and bristling with intent. Should either have their shooting boots on tonight they are well capable of causing serious damage.

Probable Porto starting XI (4-4-2):

Marchesín, Chancel Mbemba, Diogo Leite, Pepe, Zaidu, Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Jesús Corona, Luis Díaz, Mehdi Taremi, Moussa Marega

Probable Benfica starting XI (4-4-2):

Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Jan Vertonghen, Nico Otamendi, Alex Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Everton, Rafa, Darwin, Haris Seferovic

Quote/unquote:

Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: “We’ve won our last 4 matches against Benfica? I’m always amazed at the importance given to these kinds of statistics. For us, the players and coaching staff, it counts for nothing. It’s us who will write the story of this game. If we don’t win, we’ll have a pistol pointed at us straight away. Football is about results and what happened in the past doesn’t matter.”

Jorge Jesus, Benfica coach: “We’re in better shape than when we played the Super Cup [last month, Porto 2-0 Benfica], and recent games have shown we’re getting better, also because we have more options available. Porto’s strong form? A Clássico is a Classico and form means nothing. What’s important is that Benfica plays a good game and leaves the Dragão with a victory.”

Sporting v Rio Ave

Against all expectations, Sporting are riding high at the summit of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, boasting a record of 11 wins and 2 draws from their 13 Liga NOS matches to date. After almost two decades without lifting the championship trophy, the impressive strides made by Rúben Amorim’s new-look side have many Sporting fans believing this could finally be their year.

However, the Lisbon side come into the match on the back of their first domestic defeat of the season, having been knocked out the Portuguese Cup by Marítimo on Monday. And the Lions suffered a further setback in their preparations for the match as an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad deprives Amorim of three key players: left-back Nuno Mendes, centre-back Neto and striker Andraz Sporar.

In contrast to Sporting, Rio Ave have had a disappointing season thus far, and recently sacked coach Mário Silva, who was replaced by Pedro Cunha. The change did not have an immediate effect, with two defeats in three matches since, and the Vilacondenses were knocked out of the Portuguese Cup by second-tier Estoril on Tuesday.

However, Rio Ave undoubtedly have one of the strongest squads outside the top four, including several former Sporting players who will be gunning to prove Rúben Amorim made a mistake by releasing them, such as forwards Carlos Mané and Gelson Dala and midfield schemer Francisco Geraldes. “Dala and Geraldes are going to be highly motivated, especially Geraldes who likes these kinds of matches,” said Amorim in the pre-match press conference.

Kick-off at Alvalade is at 6.30pm local time.

By Tom Kundert