Porto kept the good vibes going at the Estádio do Dragão where they beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the Champions League. Diogo Costa saved a penalty on the stroke of half time in another strong performance from Portugal’s number one.

Mehdi Taremi continued his phenomenal form by setting up both second half goals, Zaidu Sanusi heading home in the 69th minute and Galeno beating Lucas Hrádecký to seal the deal late on.

The victory sees Sérgio Conceição’s side leapfrog Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid into second place in Group B. All three clubs are playing catch up behind Club Brugge who are streaking ahead.

End to end football

Wendell was heavily involved against his former club with Moussa Diaby looking most likely to break through for Leverkusen.

Callum Hudson Odoi volleyed home at the back post in the 15th minute after being picked out by Robert Andrich, the goal ruled out after Andrich had fouled Pepê in the buildup.

Porto enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure but were unable to test Lucas Hrádecký. They finally called the keeper into action in the 40th minute when he dived at full stretch to deny Mateus Uribe’s drive from distance.

Bizarre sequence of play before the break

João Mário lost possession which saw Bayer Leverkusen break clear, Piero Hincapié cross handled by David Carmo before Patrik Schick saw his shot saved. Carmo’s indiscretion was initially missed before Diogo Costa launched a quick counter attack.

Mehdi Taremi surged forward and played in Evanilson, Pepê picking it up and returning the favour for Taremi who steered the ball into the net. Their celebrations were cut short however, referee Anthony Taylor awarding a penalty at the other end after a VAR intervention.

Costa vs Schick

It was only 10 days ago that Diogo Costa faced a spot kick from Patrik Schick in the UEFA Nations League. Schick fired over the bar in Prague but managed to find the target in Porto, Costa diving the right way and denying the Czech Republic striker.

The recently acquainted adversaries renewed their rivalry in added time when Costa tipped Schick’s strong effort over the bar.

Porto make it count

Bruno Costa made way for Otávio as Porto started the second half strong. Attacking the goal in front of their ultras, Taremi volleyed over the bar and Stephen Eustáquio tried his luck from distance.

Sergio Conceição swapped his full-backs in the 63rd minute when Mário and Wendell made way for Galeno and Zaidu Sanusi, Pepê switching to right-back once again.

Evanilson saw a penalty shout turned away before the Dragons took the lead with an exquisitely fashioned goal. Some swift passing saw Porto slice through Leverkusen’s press, Taremi's cross to the back post finding Sanusi who timed his run to perfection and headed home.

Sanusi was showing his class at both ends of the pitch, getting back to prevent Diaby from shooting after the French forward had latched onto a long ball.

It proved to be an important intervention with Porto soon sealing the deal. Taremi broke clear and released Galeno, his shot finding the net after Hrádecký got his boot on the ball.

Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for a second booking before Porto missed a great chance to extend their lead in added time. Taremi’s defence splitting pass found Galeno who teed it up for Otávio, but he couldn’t keep his shot down from close range.

Vital three points

The international break came at a great time for Porto. They backed up the 4-1 win against Braga with a vital victory in the Champions League.

Coming off a 2-1 defeat in Madrid and 4-0 home defeat to Club Brugge, Conceição’s side jump to second in Group B before their trip to Leverkusen next week.

By Matthew Marshall