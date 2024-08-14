Featured

Returning Braga boss Carlos Carvalhal: “In two minutes the deal was done”

14 August 2024

Carlos Carvalhal today spoke to the media at the start of his third spell as Braga coach. Carvalhal takes over after Daniel Sousa’s shock sacking following just one Primeira Liga match in charge on Sunday night.

Carvalhal has signed a two-year contract and immediately faces an important test. The Warriors travel to Switzerland for a Europa League qualifier against Servette tomorrow having drawn the home leg 0-0 last week.

Braga-born Carvalho did not need much persuading to return to his hometown club when invited to do so by president António Salvador on Monday morning.

“When I woke up there was a message on my phone from the president to come to the club for a meeting at 8.30 in the morning,” explained Carvalhal.

“I came, I sat down, the president made me an offer, told me the conditions, and I accepted. Two or three minutes maximum and it was all done.”

The much-travelled manager, who has coached in Greece, Spain, Turkey, England and the United Arab Emirates, said that the experience he and his assistants have accumulated in a wide variety of scenarios stands them in good stead. “The challenge of taking charge of Braga is extremely enticing.”

The 58-year-old also hinted that alterations could be made to the squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

“The market is still open. There could be some new signings and/or departures. We want the best for Sporting Clube de Braga. I can say with absolute certainty that Braga will be a competitive team in all the competitions we are involved in.”

By Tom Kundert

