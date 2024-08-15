Featured

Braga beat Servette 2-1 to advance in the Europa League qualifiers

15 August 2024

Braga revived their Europa League hopes after beating Servette 2-1 in the third qualifying round second leg in Switzerland.

The Portuguese club took control of proceedings before the break, taking advantage in added time when Amine El Ouazzani converted a cross from Víctor Gómez.

Enzo Crivelli went close to equalising after the break, the Swiss club paying the price in the 69th minute as Braga took control.

The Warriors toyed with their opponents which gave time for Vitor Carvalho to get into the box, the midfielder putting the ball on a plate for Roberto Fernández who made no mistake.

An error from Sikou Niakaté was punished in added time when Jérémy Guillemenot broke clear and assisted Derek Kutesa, but it was too little too late.

Carlos Carvalhal’s return to Braga ended in a vital victory that sends Braga into the Europa League play-offs.

Cagey clash

The game took a long time to get going in Geneva, João Moutinho picking up an early injury and replaced by Roger Fernandes.

Servette went close to creating chances with balls over the top and had the first opportunity in the 25th minute, Timothé Cognat missing the target by a mile.

Braga eventually got into the game, Roger and Ricardo Horta trying their luck before being denied from Rodrigo Zalazar’s corner. Sikou Niakaté was lurking at the back post and ready to pull the trigger, Yoan Severin on hand to make an important intervention.

Braga take control

The Portuguese club stayed on the front foot and were rewarded in added time. Bruma burst down the left wing and found Horta, his clever pass releasing Víctor Gómez whose cross was converted by Amine El Ouazzani.

Servette went agonisingly close to equalising in the 52nd minute. David Douline got to the byline, Enzo Crivelli a split second too slow to react with his shot rolling wide.

Carlos Carvalhal brought on Roberto Martínez for El Ouazzani as Thomas Häberli replaced Théo Magnin with Derek Kutesa.

Braga extended their lead in the 69th minute after some fantastic build up play in and around the 18-yard box. Vitor Carvalho got forward and on the end of Bruma’s pass, the midfielder declining to shoot and rolling a clever ball into the path of Fernandez who found the net.

Late scare

Douline fired wide from distance and Cognat shot straight at Matheus before the Swiss side were given a lifeline in added time. A failed clearance from Niakaté allowed Jérémy Guillemenot to break clear, his perfectly weighted cross sitting up for Kutesa who beat Matheus.

There was no time to square the tie however, Carvalhal celebrating his first game back at the helm with a vital victory that sends his side into the play-offs.

Carvalhal get it done

Braga thrashed Maccabi Petah Tikva 7-0 on aggregate in the second round, but a 0-0 draw against Servette in the third round first leg and 1-1 draw against Estrela da Amadora in their Primeira Liga opener saw António Salvador sensationally sack Daniel Sousa.

Salvador was concerned about Sousa’s in game management, his authority within the squad and had obviously known about Carlos Carvalhal’s availability and willingness to take over following a two month spell at Olympiacos that ended in February.

The Warriors welcome back a man who knows the club better than most, the 58-year-old returning for a third spell in charge.

After signing a two-year contract, the Braga native will have time to mould the squad in his image and develop the next cohort of sellable youngsters, starting with 18-year-old Roger Fernandes.

Amine El Ouazzani has stepped up after the sale of Abel Ruiz and Simon Banza’s uncertainty, the striker getting into good positions to finish chances and making them count.

Braga return to Portugal where they take on Boavista in Porto, their next Europa League adventure coming against Rapid Vienna in the play-offs.

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Braga (4-2-3-1): Matheus - Víctor Gómez (Joe Mendes 88’), Bright Arrey-Mbi, Sikou Niakaté, Adrián Marín - Vitor Carvalho, João Moutinho (Roger Fernandes 17’) - Rodrigo Zalazar, Ricardo Horta, Bruma (Jean-Baptiste Gorby 87’) - Amine El Ouazzani (Roberto Fernández (57’)

Unused substitutes: Lukas Horníček, Tiago Sá, Serdar Saatci, Robson Bambu, Thiago Helguera, João Marques, Gabri Martínez, Simon Banza

Coach: Carlos Carvalhal

Goals:

[0-1] Amine El Ouazzani 54+1'

[0-2] Roberto Fernández 69'

[1-2] Derek Kutesa 90+1'