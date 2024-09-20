Featured

Primeira liga Jornada 6 preview: Red-hot Vitória welcome Porto

20 September 2024

There is no doubt about the game of the weekend in Portugal as Vitória SC look to continue their sensational form this season against FC Porto at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere leaders Sporting host AVS at Alvalade, while Benfica, Braga and Famalicão face potentially tricky trips to Boavista, Nacional and Moreirense respectively. PortuGOAL previews the action.

Vitória v Porto (Saturday 21 September, 6.00 pm)

Not in his wildest dreams could coach Rui Borges have dreamt of enjoying such a brilliant start to his career in Guimarães. The former Moreirense manager has led Vitória to a remarkable 10 wins in 11 matches in 2024/25.

At home the record is even more impressive, Vitória winning all five matches played in their stadium, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one. Not even the sales of star players Jota Silva and Ricardo Mangas has stopped the White Angels from producing their best start to a season this millennium, further enthusing their ever-fervent fans.

Midfielders Tiago Silva, Tomás Handel, Nuno Santos and João Mendes especially have been outstanding, while former Benfica and Portugal striker Nélson Oliveira has gained a new lease of life. The veteran is playing as well as any time in his career. The stardust is provided by Brazilian winger Kaio César, while new signing Gustavo Silva also looks like an exciting acquisition for the northerners. The relative underperformance of Portugal’s fourth best supported club is one of the perpetual mysteries of Portuguese football. Will this finally be the year when Vitória mix it with the big boys throughout the campaign?

If so, a positive result against Porto will be the right place to prove something has changed in Guimarães. In the past 20 years, the Dragons have only lost at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium once in 21 visits, winning 17 times. Porto themselves have exceeded expectations to a certain extent this season, after the tumultuous changes that sees a new president, a new coach and to a large degree a new team in place, although the well-documented financial problems at the club mean no big-name signings have been made.

The most expensive recruit was Spain U21 striker Samu Omorodion, who may get his first start on Saturday after coming off the bench to score the winner against Farense last week. In defence two more new signings Nehuén Pérez and Francisco Moura will continue after making solid debuts against the Algarve outfit. Marquee signing Fábio Vieira, captured on loan from Arsenal, remains out injured.

Boavista v Benfica (Monday 23 September, 8.15 pm)

Boavista surprised Benfica in the corresponding fixture last season, winning the season opener 3-2, but the mood is very different at the Bessa nowadays. Mismanagement on a colossal scale at ownership level has led to never-ending financial problems at the Porto club, with players and staff often going unpaid throughout last season and FIFA imposing a transfer ban owing to unpaid debts. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Boavista lost their two first-choice goalkeepers to long-term injury last week, necessitating the 17-year-old Tomé Sousa to make his debut and become the youngest goalkeeper to start a match in the Primeira Liga in last Monday’s 2-2 draw at Estrela da Amadora. All told, it is remarkable Boavista have been as competitive as they have, and with Benfica the visitors on Monday there will be no lack of motivation.

Bruno Lage has made a solid start to his second spell in charge of the Eagles, overseeing a convincing victory over Santa Clara last Saturday and a Champions League win over Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade on Thursday. Turkish duo Orkun Kökçü and Kerem Aktürkoglu look to be forming an exciting partnership and will be hoping to solidify their excellent understanding. Benfica are without right-back Alexander Bah who picked up an injury in Belgrade, with Lage facing a decision of whether to persist with understudy Issa Kaboré who struggled against the Serbs or to select Fredrik Aursnes there, who has played well in that position for Benfica in the past.

Sporting v AVS (Sunday 22 September, 8.30 pm)

Viktor Gyökeres has been in prolific form in 2024/25. Photo: Arlindo Homen ©



The Lions have been in unstoppable form, winning six straight matches including victory in their Champions League opener against Lille on Tuesday. Striker Viktor Gyökeres has scored in every one of those matches (9 goals in total). It would be a surprise if AVS brings either run to a halt. That said, the newly promoted outfit have not looked out of place in the Primeira Liga, and are unbeaten in four games having drawn two and won two matches since an opening day defeat.

Best of the rest: Braga and Famalicão travel, Santa Clara host Estrela

Three of the other clubs in the leading pack are Famalicão, Santa Clara and Braga. Azorean outfit Santa Clara will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat at Benfica last weekend, but will be confident of returning to winning ways at home to Estrela da Amadora, one of only two teams yet to taste victory this season. Santa Clara have won three and lost two of their five matches since winning the second division to get promoted back to the top flight after just one season down, and those defeats came against FC Porto and Benfica.

Famalicão have started 2024/25 superbly and make the short trip to Moreirense who have stuttered after winning their first two games. The weekend action kicks off in Madeira on Friday night as Braga visit Nacional with both clubs attempting to bounce back from poor results last time out. Braga lost the Minho derby 2-0 at home to Vitória while Nacional lost 1-0 at struggling Estoril.

By Tom Kundert