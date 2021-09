In episode 2 of the Tactical Melon podcast, host Vítor Sobral and Portuguese football coach Rui Tomé take a thorough look at the current Portuguese league leaders, Benfica.

What exactly is this new 3-4-3 system and how can Benfica balance Primeira Liga and Champions League ambitions?

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below:

Related: Benfica hit fifth gear en route to the top after second Braga draw

Related: The Tactical Melon podcast: Episode 1 - Sporting v FC Porto