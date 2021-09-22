On our constant quest to provide high-quality English-language content about Portuguese football, PortuGOAL is delighted to team up with the “Long Ball Futebol” podcast, an excellent show produced by two brothers focusing solely on the Portuguese top flight.

Barney & Albert are back for another episode. This week they round up Jornada 6 of the 2021/22 Primeira Liga season, including Benfica’s invincible start to the season, and what the renaissance of players like Darwin Núñez and Rafa Silva says about their treatment of players going through difficult patches on the field.

There’s also discussion of Porto’s imperious 5-0 win over a lacklustre Moreirense who’ve really struggled this season, Vitória managing to throw away yet another promising performance, and Portimonense who are going under the radar as one of the most exciting teams in the league to follow this season.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below:

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

