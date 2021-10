In episode 3 of The Tactical Melon podcast, Vítor and Rui take a thorough look at Portuguese league sensation (so far) GD Estoril-Praia.

What makes them so impressive in possession and how can they manage to play the same way against the Portuguese giants?

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

Related: The Tactical Melon podcast: Episode 2 - Benfica analysis

Related: The Tactical Melon podcast: Episode 1 - Sporting v FC Porto