This week on the Long Ball Futebol Podcast, Barney and Albert round up Jornada 8 of the 21/22 Primeira Liga Season. Wins from Porto and Sporting ensure that the title race is back to being neck and neck after Benfica’s surprise 1-0 loss at home to a Portimonense side going from strength to strength this season (and showing Barcelona how it’s done in the process).

Boavista go toe to toe with Braga in an exciting 2-2 draw, and there’s discussion about everything from Marcus Edwards’ time at Vitoria, to Samuel Lino’s emergence as one of the league’s most exciting young players as we discuss all the talking points from another week of Primeira Liga action.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below:

