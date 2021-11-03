 

Details
Thank you for listening to the first EVER Long Ball Futebol weekender, recorded live from Porto, Vila do Conde, Famalicão, and Braga! Join us as we take you on a marathon, 90-minute journey through the north of Portugal taking in the atmosphere at matches from all ends of the Portuguese football spectrum;.

Fom the Derbí da Invicta at the Estádio do Dragão, to Segunda Liga action at Rio Ave, to a press conference with Carlos Carvalhal in Braga. Settle in for a long ride 

 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

 You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s normal because the club is so big that the criticism is always there. It doesn’t bother me because I have played football for 18 years and I know that one day it’s perfect and another day we are crap. We have to deal with that. It’s always better when people praise you, but in life you have to go through bad moments.”

Cristiano Ronaldo
(CR7 reacts to recent criticism levelled at Manchester United) 
