Thank you for listening to the first EVER Long Ball Futebol weekender, recorded live from Porto, Vila do Conde, Famalicão, and Braga! Join us as we take you on a marathon, 90-minute journey through the north of Portugal taking in the atmosphere at matches from all ends of the Portuguese football spectrum;.

Fom the Derbí da Invicta at the Estádio do Dragão, to Segunda Liga action at Rio Ave, to a press conference with Carlos Carvalhal in Braga. Settle in for a long ride

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

