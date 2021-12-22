In the last episode of the year of the Long Ball Futebol podcast, Barney and Albert discuss Jornada 15 of the Primeira Liga as Rafa dazzles for Benfica, Porto score four against Vizela, and Sporting ease past Gil Vicente. We discuss all these games in full, and whether the disparity in class between the Big 3 and the rest is bigger than usual?

Plus we discuss Bruno Pinheiro staying at Estoril, Ivo Vieira leaving Famalicão, and where both their clubs could finish this year. To round things off, we answer your questions about the season so far, and what’s to come.

