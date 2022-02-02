 

Details
This week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast is a transfer deadline day special!

Albert & Barney discuss the biggest news from deadline day and the last week of the January transfer window. Luis Díaz joins Liverpool from Porto, a great move for him and Liverpool, but should Porto fans be disappointed with the timing and the fee? In other transfer news, Marcus Edwards completes a long-rumoured move to Sporting, and we answer your questions about the transfer window, including “which club had the worst January transfer window?”

Outside of transfers, we recap the recent Taça da Liga final, and discuss some Primeira Liga games including Vizela vs. Vitória and Portimonense vs. Tondela. 

 

