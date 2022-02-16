On this week’s episode of the Long Ball Futebol podcast we discuss all the drama, both good and bad, from Porto vs Sporting as a brilliant game turns into a chaotic mess. But who’s to blame? The Primeira Liga? The referees? The Players? We discuss it all and more in an extended chat about the biggest game of the season so far.

Plus we talk about the upcoming Champions League and Europa League fixtures, as well as rounding up all the other action from the Primeira Liga, as Famalicão hit Moreirense with five goals, Ricardo Horta continues to dazzle for Braga, and Darwin Nuñéz digs Benfica out of a hole.

