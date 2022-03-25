 

Details
Hits: 68

PortuGOAL’s roaming reporter Matthew Marshall is a self-confessed football addict.

He also happens to love the country of Portugal and its historical, cultural and gastronomical offerings. And of course its football.

In the latest installment of his memorable mega 2022 Road Trip, he visits Penafiel, Feirense, Tondela, Benfica B, Alverca, Benfica and Braga. 

There is also an interview with Feirense supporter Samuel and some info on the sights to see and history in Tondela. 

To listen to Chapter Three of Mat’s incredible journey through Portuguese football, click on the Play button below. 

 

Related: PortuGOAL podcast - The mega 2022 Road Trip – Part Two

Related: PortuGOAL podcast - The mega 2022 Road Trip – Part One

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That penalty could have complicated matters but I think it was undisputedly a deserved victory for Portugal”

Fernando Santos
(Portugal coach after 3-1 win versus Turkey in the 2022 World Cup playoff semi-final) 
PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt