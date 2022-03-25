PortuGOAL’s roaming reporter Matthew Marshall is a self-confessed football addict.

He also happens to love the country of Portugal and its historical, cultural and gastronomical offerings. And of course its football.

In the latest installment of his memorable mega 2022 Road Trip, he visits Penafiel, Feirense, Tondela, Benfica B, Alverca, Benfica and Braga.

There is also an interview with Feirense supporter Samuel and some info on the sights to see and history in Tondela.

To listen to Chapter Three of Mat’s incredible journey through Portuguese football, click on the Play button below.

