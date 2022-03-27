In Episode 58 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Filip Mishov, a freelance sports journalist from Macedonia, to preview the World Cup playoff final between Portugal and North Macedonia taking place on 29 March at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

Danny and Filip discuss what Macedonia has been like in the days following their historic 1-0 victory against Italy in their World Cup playoff semi-final in Palermo.

Filip also talks about which Macedonian players Portugal should pay attention to, what the Seleção can expect from Macedonia, and what North Macedonia qualifying for the World Cup for the first time would mean for the country.

Music for the podcast provided by Uzohms